Cryptocurrency exchange announces new NFT trading platform

By Jake Thomas
 7 days ago
NFT art is on display for the Post-War to Present: The NFTs auction at Christie's New York galleries in New York City on September 28. Coinbase announced a new platform to buy and sell NFTs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A large cryptocurrency exchange says it's creating a marketplace where users can easily showcase and trade "non-fungible tokens," a unique digital asset meant to represent ownership of videos, tweets and other digital items.

Coinbase said on its blog Tuesday that customers could join the waitlist for Coinbase NFT, its upcoming trading platform for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

The company said its new marketplace will improve the user experience for trading NFTs, which Coinbase said are unlocking new "forms of creativity and ownership" in fashion, gaming and music.

"By enabling more people to join the creator economy and profit from their work, NFTs have an important role to play in this mission," Coinbase said in the blog. "Their impact is already being felt. NFT artists have shaken-up the traditional art world."

NFTs have emerged in recent years as a means of proving ownership over reproducible digital files, such as an image, photo, song or others. While NFTs can't be exchanged for others, similar to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, they use the same blockchain technology to record transfers of ownership.

Earlier this year, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold an NFT of his first-ever tweet from 2006 for $2.9 million. Over the summer, the Golden State Warriors became the first professional sports team to sell NFTs of digital collectibles from its most memorable games.

NFTs have seen explosive growth. Analytics platform DappRadar found that in the third quarter of 2021, NFTs generated over $10.67 billion in trading volume, a 704% increase from the previous quarter and a 38,060% year-over-year increase.

Coinbase said its marketplace will make creating an NFT as "simple as tapping a few buttons." It'll also include features to connect users with one another while growing the creator community and allowing artists to maintain creative control.

#Nft#The Golden State Warriors#Digital#Dappradar
AFP

New bitcoin-linked security to premiere on Wall Street

Bitcoin will take another step closer to mainstream investing Tuesday with the launch of a new security Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. ProShares, a leader in exchange traded funds, a type of investment linked to an index, will unveil the bitcoin futures-linked vehicle under the ticker "BITO," the company said Monday. The launch has been eagerly anticipated in the world of crypto-money, lifting bitcoin above $62,000 in recent days, a level not seen since April. Rather than a direct investment in the digital currency, BITO will invest "primarily in bitcoin futures," ProShares said.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Crypto exchange Bakkt, owned by ICE, falls in trade debut on NYSE

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. , the digital asset marketplace that was launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange , fell on Monday in its first day trading, down around 2%. Its debut on the ICE-owned NYSE marks the consummation of its merger with special purpose acquisition corp, or SPAC, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings , which it combined with in a deal with an enterprise value of about $2.1 billion. SPACs are companies that raise funds by going public and then acquire a business or businesses. VPC is backed by Chicago-based Victory Park Capital. Bakkt is headed Gavin Michael who was head of technology for Citigroup Inc.'s global consumer bank.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Digital Asset Marketplace Bakkt Launches on NYSE Via SPAC Merger

Cryptocurrency and other digital assets platform Bakkt debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. CEO Gavin Michael joined Cheddar to talk about the decision behind launching an IPO and why a SPAC merger was the ideal route for the company. "We just found that it gave us more certainty over the funding objectives that we were trying to achieve by going public," he said.
MARKETS
