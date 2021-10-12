CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Josh Allen, Bills are making beautiful music together

By Scott Pitoniak
Rochester Business Journal
 7 days ago

While some of his Buffalo Bills teammates blast hip hop, country or heavy metal through their head phones during pre-game warmups, Josh Allen opts for soothing oldies but goodies. Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon” shares air time with Elvis’ “I Can’t Stop Falling In Love With You.”. There aren’t...

rbj.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Cole Beasley Has Message For Bills Fans This Morning

Even as the Buffalo Bills rise to 3-1 on the season – taking a seemingly commanding two-win lead in the AFC East in the process – wide receiver Cole Beasley isn’t satisfied with the state of things. Namely, the way he feels he’s being treated by fans who reject his stance on vaccines.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
Person
Sinatra
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Edwin Moses
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mom Of Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, but he doesn’t like to talk about it. Instead, those close to the star quarterback do the talking for him. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback’s brother, fiancee and mother are all pretty active on social media. Mahomes’ mother, Randi,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills Mafia#American Football#Covid#Chiefs#Afc
AthlonSports.com

Monday Night Football: Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans Prediction and Preview

The Buffalo Bills head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans on "Monday Night Football," looking for revenge and to avoid a trap. After last week’s 38-20 beatdown of the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football," the Bills (4-1), alongside the Chargers, are now the front-runners to win the AFC. Their offense is humming and their defense is among the best in the league five weeks in. They’re arguably the most complete, well-rounded team in the entire league. But Monday night’s game could prove to be another detour on the road to Buffalo’s first AFC title in a generation if they aren’t locked in, just like last season’s 42-16 whooping at the hands of these same Titans almost exactly one year ago. But this Bills team, with an even more improved Josh Allen and a dynamic set of skill position players, are better equipped to handle a Tennessee team still trying to smooth out their own wrinkles.
NFL
Popculture

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Get Into Major Brawl During Loss to Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are not in a good place right now. On Sunday, the Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, and during the game, fans started to fight each other. Video of the brawl surfaced online which showed a few Chiefs fans arguing with each other. It then led to the fans getting into a fight, and at the end of the video, one fan is seen punching an older man who was already knocked out.
NFL
New York Post

Brittany Matthews shares touching Patrick Mahomes moment after fan controversy

Brittany Matthews isn’t letting internet trolls keep her down. On Wednesday, the fiancee of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a sweet set of photos, writing in her caption, “You” with a red heart emoji. Matthews’ post includes a trio of snaps that showed the couple meeting for a kiss on...
NFL
NFL

Josh Allen: Bills refuse to make a 'bigger deal' out of blowout road win over Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills blasted the back-to-back defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, pummeling Patrick Mahomes on the road, 38-20. Only a one-hour weather delay could slow the Bills, as Josh Allen ripped apart a struggling Chiefs defense for 315 yards on just 15 completions (21 yards per completion), three TD passes, 59 yards rushing and another score. The Buffalo defense discombobulated Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense, holding the big plays to a minimum, and intercepted the star QB twice, including a pick-six.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Josh Allen talks tailgate food, golf, and his Bills pregame music

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen isn’t all about football. He shared some thoughts on food, music and golf. Josh Allen has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL and has given the Buffalo Bills the franchise quarterback they have been looking for since the days of Jim Kelly. He has been fully embraced by Bills Mafia since they took him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and Allen continues to find ways to connect with his fans and community.
NFL
New York Post

Josh Allen’s girlfriend had so much to celebrate during Bills’ win

The WAGs of the Buffalo Bills enjoyed a blowout of their own during Sunday’s 40-0 beatdown on the Houston Texans. Quarterback Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams arrived at Highmark Stadium in a swanky party bus with fellow Buffalo WAGs Shae Spady, Hillary Trubisky, Meghan Hughes and Meg DiMarco before kickoff. The former cheerleader shared photos to her Instagram story throughout the day, documenting the group’s luxe game-day itinerary, popping champagne, and sporting custom-made Bills jackets.
NFL
FanSided

Ex-Buffalo Bills LB: ‘Josh Allen can definitely win a Super Bowl’

Lorenzo Alexander believes the Buffalo Bills have the right quarterback to help them win a Super Bowl. The Super Bowl-hype train was steadily growing in the offseason for the Buffalo Bills but seemed to come to a screeching halt after their Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The questions began to creep in about whether this team was as good as many believed.
NFL
USA Today

LOOK: The NFL's Twitter page changed photo to Bills QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills put together a gem of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. That Sunday Night Football win went down as a final score of 38-20. In the days since, the Bills (4-1) have also gotten a special surprise from the league itself on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy