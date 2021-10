Traditional German food and beer will be the draw at the inaugural Oktoberfest in Long Beach over two weekends at the end of the month. The six days — Friday to Sunday, Oct. 22 to 24, and Oct. 29 to 31 — will be in the parking lot of the Scottish Rite Event and Cultural Center, 855 Elm St. The stars will be the Festmeister Hans und Die Sauerkrauts band.