CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

SZA Clappin’ Her Fairy Garden Cakes In Viral Video Is Sending Fans Into A Frenzy

By @AieshaTweets
Bossip
Bossip
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0doNax_0cP3Xn6C00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6sLL_0cP3Xn6C00

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

SZA is looking like a snack! That seems to be the unanimous observation after a video of her looking fine on stage alongside her label mate Isaiah Rashad made its rounds on Twitter and Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SZA (@sza)

The “CTRL” singer joined Isaiah on stage Monday in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater to perform their duet “Heavenly Father.” It seems as though Solana stuck around to kick it and twerk a little as the rapper performed his song “Wat You Sed” — and literally no one complained. A fan captured the moment on video of SZA grooving and moving around the stage, and it has since gone viral with fans showering her with body-positive compliments.

That must feel GOOD! Hit play to see it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Onsite! (@its_onsite)

The video actually sparked a whole debate about when, where, and HOW did SZA “get this thick”??? In a GOOD way, of course.

True SZA fans argued that she’s always been curvy since popping up on the music scene ten years back.

SZA has been look quite curvy lately, sharing mirrors selfies that accentuate her silhouette.

In music-related news, the singer is featured on a collab with Kali Uchis, titled “Fue Mejor.” On the track, SZA sings in Spanish, showing off her bilingual side. In a statement, Kali explained, “This is Latin R&B, this is SZA singing in Spanish for the very first time, this is spooky season, this IS the moment.”

Peep the official music video below.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Doja Cat Surpasses Drake as Rapper with Most Monthly Spotify Listeners

Doja Cat has eclipsed Drake as the rapper with the most monthly listeners on Spotify. Doja clocked in over 300k more listeners than Drake for a monthly total of 63.6m, while Drake garnered 63.3m, according to the Spotify app. Lil Nas X also had more listeners than Drake, with over...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Calls Angela Simmons His "Everything," Serenades Her

Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Grosses Fans Out By Grabbing His Mom's Ass In Viral Video

Kodak Back really loves his mother, as he should. However, during a recent party this weekend, the Florida rapper might have gotten to close to his mom for his fans' comfort. A video is presently going around social media of Kodak dancing with his mother at a recent event, but some people have noted that they're uncomfortable watching the clip as Kodak seemingly grabs his mother's behind a couple of times and tries to kiss her on the mouth.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Rashad
Person
Sza
Person
Kali Uchis
hotnewhiphop.com

Darius McCrary & Sidney Starr Seen Kissing, Twerking In Viral Clip

It was just yesterday (October 18) when reports began to fly that Darius McCrary and Sidney Starr were an item, but the gossip was quickly shut down. The Family Matters icon was previously said to have been dating Kevin Hart's ex-wife Torrei Hart, and while fans believed that romance was still brewing, new reports claim that McCrary had linked with the trans reality television star.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Viral Video#The Microsoft Theater#Latin
99.9 The Point

Rebecca Black Sends Fan Gift Card After Accidentally Ruining Her Top With Champagne

After Rebecca Black discovered that she accidentally ruined a fan’s shirt at a concert, she made it up to them in the sweetest way. On Oct. 2, TikTok user @SarahGrossMusic posted a video of her friend post-concert. “Rebecca Black sprayed the audience with champagne at her concert and it ruined her shirt [because] of her hair dye,” Gross captioned the clip, which revealed wet hair dye stains on the girl's shirt.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo Trends After Fans Mistake Jacquees For Him In Viral Video

Many music fans were forced to do a double-take this weekend after a viral video of Jacquees performing hit the timeline. As the R&B singer hit some choreography dance moves during his stage show, Jacquees seemingly had a great time, but fans were having trouble making him out on social media. It seems that the majority of people -- or, at least those that are commenting on Twitter -- thought that the artist was actually Quavo.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Ashanti Breaks Silence On Her ‘Weird’ & Unexpected Reunion With Ex Nelly At ‘Verzuz’ Event

After that viral Verzuz encounter with ex Nelly, Ashanti dished the details about the rendezvous and how she really felt about the unexpected reunion. When Ja Rule and Fat Joe went head-to-head during a Verzuz Battle at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on Sept. 14, their performance wasn’t the only drama the fans took in that night. Ashanti, the R&B princess who ruled the mid-2000s, played for both teams, singing some of her hits with Ja Rule while also performing “What’s Luv?” with both artists. Meanwhile, her ex, Nelly, was on Fat Joe’s team and ended up crossing the stage to give his ex a hug.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Justin Duggar & Claire Spivey’s Big News LEAKED By Her Mom, Hilary

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey have a big life announcement to make to fans, but they didn’t share it themselves yet. Before Justin and Claire had an opportunity to post on social media about this next step in their lives together, it was leaked by a relative. It’s unclear if Hilary Spivey, Claire’s mother, had the couple’s permission to show fans what’s coming next. But she did it anyway, so the news is officially leaked.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Has A Message For Rappers Who Went To "BMF" Premiere But Not His Own Film Premiere

The premiere of the first season of BMF, the latest series produced by 50 Cent at Starz, was extremely successful, kicking off in Atlanta with guests including Snoop Dogg, Young Thug, Gunna, DaBaby, and more. The day earlier, Boosie Badazz premiered his new biopic, but there was a much smaller turn-out on the celebrity front. After Lil Duval spoke out against the rappers who attended BMF but not My Struggle, Boosie decided to address the topic himself, speaking on it during his latest interview with VladTV.
MOVIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy