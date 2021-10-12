CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider Pete Sweeny: Chiefs defense 'has created no room for error'

By Cam Ellis
 7 days ago
The Chiefs defense has been historically bad through the first quarter of 2021, and for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, they ended September at the bottom of the AFC West.

Things haven't been much better since the start of October, and last Sunday night's 18-point home loss to the Bills was one of this era's lowest points in the regular season. With everyone scrambling to try and figure out what's wrong with the team this year, Chiefs Insider and Editor-in-Chiefs of Arrowhead Pride Pete Sweeney called into Fescoe In The Morning to give his take:

"The defense has played so poorly that it's created no room for error for the offense," he said on Tuesday. "And it just so happens -- and this is rare for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes in this era of the Kansas City Chiefs -- to go through some struggles, some growing pains, with how defenses have adjusted to them in 2021. And the result of that has been these three losses in the past four games.

"Do we think that they're going to figure it out? I think for sure, one hundred percent. I think at some point you're going to be like, 'OK, this is the Chiefs offense we remember.' The defense is buying them no time, and so you're seeing the losses."

You can listen to the entire interview in the embedded player below:

