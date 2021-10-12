CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Humacao, Naguabo by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 15:34:00 Expires: 2021-10-12 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Humacao; Naguabo THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR HUMACAO AND NAGUABO The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. However, additional rainfall is possible later in the afternoon. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Lajas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 20:27:00 Expires: 2021-10-19 20:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Lajas FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR CABO ROJO AND LAJAS Flood waters continue to recede. The heavy rain has ended. Although light to moderate rainfall will linger across the area during the next hours or so,flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed to any road closures and allow time for rivers and small streams to return to normal levels.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-20 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Modoc County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THURSDAY TO 8 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County including the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, Extreme Eastern Klamath County and Lake County including Highway 31 near Summer Lake. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. For the second Wind Advisory, from 8 AM Thursday to 8 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Las Marias, Maricao by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 18:36:00 Expires: 2021-10-19 20:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Las Marias; Maricao FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR LAS MARIAS AND MARICAO Flood waters continue to recede and the heavy rains have ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed to any remaining road closures and allow time for rivers and small streams to return to normal levels during the next few hours.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 19:39:00 Expires: 2021-10-19 21:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads especially during the night. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Sabana Grande; Yauco The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Sabana Grande in Puerto Rico Yauco in Puerto Rico * Until 815 PM AST. * At 639 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain continues across the advisory area and rivers and streams remain at high levels. This will cause excessive runoff and lead to urban and small stream flooding. Estimated rainfall amounts between 1 and 3 inches of rain have already fallen.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 19:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Niobrara County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Niobrara County. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Savannah River near Clyo. * Until further notice. * At 1015 AM EDT Wednesday, the stage was 11.5 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.8 feet Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 19:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-20 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Areas of Jackson County including Ashland, Phoenix, Talent, Medford, and surrounding foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including Halloween decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drought-stressed and fully leafed-out trees will be more vulnerable to wind damage. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Long, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 20:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Long; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne and Appling Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Doctortown affecting Wayne and Long Counties. Altamaha River At Everett City affecting Wayne, Glynn and McIntosh Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Altamaha River At Doctortown. * Until Thursday evening. * At 8:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.4 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Agricultural and timber lands along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Jaycee Landing and Oglethorpe Landing boat ramps begin to flood. Other low lying properties along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Jaycee Landing and Oglethorpe Landing parking lots flood as well as walkways to docks at the landing. Upper County boat ramp begins to flood. Three hunting and fish camps along the river become isolated and are inundated by flood waters.
LONG COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dawes, North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dawes; North Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, mainly above 4000 feet. * WHERE...Dawes and northern Sioux County. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions.
DAWES COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Glynn, McIntosh, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Glynn; McIntosh; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne and Appling Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Doctortown affecting Wayne and Long Counties. Altamaha River At Everett City affecting Wayne, Glynn and McIntosh Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Altamaha River At Everett City. * From Wednesday morning to early Saturday afternoon. * At 8:31 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 13.3 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Agricultural and timber lands near the river are flooded. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to encroach upon Altamaha Regional Park in Glynn County. This includes Altamaha Park Road, Betty Lott Lane and Bee Tree Island Road. In McIntosh County, Barrington Park at the end of Harper Lake Road begins to flood. Blue Reach Road also begins to flood near the Long County line. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Portions of Altamaha Regional Park become inundated, including the park campground, boat ramps and parking lots. Bee Tree Island Road is flooded and closed. The end of Betty Lott Lane is flooded and homes become cut off. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, In Glynn County, the majority of Altamaha Regional Park becomes inundated, including water flowing across sections of Altamaha Park Road and Pennick Road. The Altamaha Regional Park is subject to closure at this level. Homes in the vicinity of the park are cut off by flood waters at this level, but elevated structures are not flooded. In McIntosh County, much of Barrington Park is underwater. Plum Orchard Road begins to flood.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-20 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO 2 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South to southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Siskiyou County including Interstate 5 near Weed. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the second Wind Advisory, from 2 AM Thursday to 2 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jackson County by NWS

JACKSON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 08:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-23 04:03:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Bloomington affecting Refugio, Calhoun and Victoria Counties. For the Guadalupe River...including Bloomington...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Bloomington. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 27.0 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 10.6 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Major flooding occurs. Flow downstream near Highway 35 is several hundred yards wide, cutting off many of the lowest homes. Livestock are cut off and could drown. Pumps, tank batteries, and any equipment in the flood plain below Victoria are flooded. The campground near Tivoli below Highway 35 and residences just above Highway 35 are flooded. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Guadalupe River Bloomington 20.0 27.0 Wed 8 am 26.8 21.6 14.8 12.2 10.6
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-21 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Savannah River near Clyo. * Until further notice. * At 1015 AM EDT Wednesday, the stage was 11.5 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.8 feet Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 21:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-22 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 400 PM EDT. Target Area: Noble The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. .Rises on this river occurred as a result of recent rainfall and runoff. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville. * Until early Friday afternoon. * At 9:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 6.2 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 5.5 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, Water is starting to approach foundations on Waldron Lake Dr, Woodland Drive, and the south end of Steinbarger Lake Rd.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Casper Mountain by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 22:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Casper Mountain WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING Light snow will continue, but additional snow accumulations will be minor. Thus the winter storm warning will be allowed to expire at 11 PM.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 08:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-21 07:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River At Victoria affecting Victoria County. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River At Victoria. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 7:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 28.7 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 6.2 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 28.8 feet, Moderate flooding causes water to flow over Slayton Avenue and Memorial Drive, and starts flowing from the West Outfall toward Constitution and Craig Streets. Water is over Constitution and Craig Street and over areas west of Moody Street between Water and Constitution Streets. Water is also flowing over McCright and flowing into the golf course. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Guadalupe River Victoria 21.0 28.7 Wed 7 am 15.7 10.2 8.4 7.3 6.2
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING Snow will continue to decrease across the area this evening with little additional accumulation. Accordingly, the Winter Storm Warning will be allowed to expire.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY

