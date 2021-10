The University of Mary Washington equestrian team competed on Saturday at the Liberty University show, with several top results. Freshman Kate Howlin was first in Intermediate flat and fourth in Intermediate fences. Caitlin Shrivinski was fifth in Intermediate flat and fourth in Intermediate fences. Adrianna Brame was first in Limit flat and fifth in limit fences. Abby Mills competed for her freshman debut and was fifth in Limit flat and fourth in Limit fences. Isabelle Bird also had her freshman debut and was sixth in Novie Flat and Sarah Dietz was fifth in Novice flat.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO