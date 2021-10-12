The Rep plans memorial to honor late artistic director Steven Woolf

The Michael Boo Memorial Concert will take place on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m., in the Chapel of the Resurrection at Valparaiso University. The program will include a wide variety of musical styles, all composed or arranged by the late Michael Boo (1955-2020), a Chesterton resident, who was an accomplished composer, writer, and percussionist. For 20 years, Boo served as composer-in-residence for Windiana Concert Band, and his music has been played throughout the world. The first half of the performance will showcase a variety of compositions and arrangements, two of which will feature erhu soloist Jianyun Meng. The erhu is the traditional two-stringed Chinese fiddle. Another composition will feature Boomwhackers, colorful plastic tubes of varying lengths, each producing a different pitch, that are often used in elementary music classrooms. Admission to the concert is free, all seats are general admission, and there are no tickets. Additionally, copyright permission has been secured to allow audience members to make audio and video recordings of the performance, and to share recordings over social media. The goal is to share Michael Boo’s music far and wide. Audience members are encouraged to keep current with Valparaiso University’s COVID-19 safety protocols. https://www.valpo.edu/covid-info/

CHESTERTON, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO