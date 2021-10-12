CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rep plans memorial to honor late artistic director Steven Woolf

By Eric Berger
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will honor its longtime artistic director Steven Woolf in a public memorial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Loretto-Hilton Center in Webster Groves. Woolf, who was Jewish, died July 12 at age 75 from advanced chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. (Read the

