Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog has been suspended two games by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for boarding Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach. The incident came at 16:26 of the third period when Dach was down on one knee near the boards and Landeskog shoved him into the boards. The Avs forward was given two minutes for boarding and two minutes for roughing and didn’t return for the remainder of the game.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO