Economy

Mitchell and Yancey Show Increase in Tourism in 2020-21

 7 days ago

Both Mitchell and Yancey counties showed a significant increase in tourism this past year. While the Covid-19 pandemic has affected many tourism related businesses, especially lodging, attraction and restaurant establishments, Mitchell County’s receipts from occupancy taxes showed a substantial increase between 2019-20 and 2020-21. Occupancy tax is collected by law at a rate of 3% on each night’s lodging in Mitchell County whether at a hotel, motel, bed and breakfast or Airbnb/VRBO type vacation rental establishment. These funds are remitted to the Mitchell County Finance office which records them and then submits them to the Mitchell County Chamber to be used in the promotion and marketing of Mitchell County.

