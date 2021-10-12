Hospital patients to get red carpet treatment at annual holiday card presentation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday current and former patients of Driscoll Children’s Hospital will be treated like Hollywood stars.

According to the hospital, the 2021 Holiday Card Collection will be presented on Oct. 13, and those patients whose art was chosen will arrive at the hospital and walk down a red carpet greeted by camera flashes and applause.

“This definitely is one of The Auxiliary to Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s most anticipated events of the year. Lights will be flashing and autographs will be signed after the card designs are presented,” said Lizette Saenz, Director of Volunteer Services at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

Out of the 15-holiday card artists, four are from the Rio Grande Valley

Alexia, age 4 “Lightbulb” Brownsville; sponsored by Auxiliary to Driscoll Children’s Hospital-Brownsville

Joselin, age 14 “Tree With Gifts” San Benito; sponsored by Nueces Electric Cooperative

Alejandro, age 15 “Cross With Mosaic Background” Alamo; sponsored by CLK Architects & Associates

Ashley, age 16 “Lantern With Poinsettia” Pharr; sponsored by Auxiliary to Driscoll Children’s Hospital-McAllen

Proceeds from sales of the cards will go toward the Marcia K. Wilcox Scholarship, which helps present and past oncology patients go to college, said the hospital.

In addition to the holiday cards, some of the designs also are made into T-shirts and ornaments.

The Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s 2021 Holiday Cards come in packages of 12 cards and sell for $12.

Holiday cards are available at Driscoll Children’s Specialty Centers in Brownsville and McAllen.

