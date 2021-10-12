Florham Park to keep eye on water rates amid meter replacements
FLORHAM PARK - The borough is to keep an eye on water rates as new, more accurate water meters are installed at hundreds of homes across town. The National Metering Service has replaced meters at nearly 1,000 Florham Park homes, about 68 percent of the 1,442 homes targeted in the first phase of a water meter replacement project, Borough Council President Kristen Santoro said at a council meeting on Thursday, Oct. 7.www.newjerseyhills.com
Comments / 0