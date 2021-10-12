Neighborhood Services to Host Community Event

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Neighborhood Services Department will host its third Connections to Assistance event on Saturday, October 23, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Salinas Park Pavilion located at 1354 Airport Road in Council District 3.

Connections to Assistance is designed to assist working or recently out of work families gain immediate access to services and resources that support housing stability.

City staff and community partners will be on-site to offer services, including:

Rental assistance for residents experiencing housing instability due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Free microchipping for household pets

City employment postings and information

Recycling & property maintenance tips

Storm water fee information

Parks and Recreation programs

“We are committed to taking our services out to the community when and where it’s best suited for their convenience. We encourage residents from District 3 and all over the city to stop by and take advantage of these valuable resources,” District 3 Councilmember Roland Barrera said.

Protocols will be in place at the event to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. This includes adhering to the guidelines established by the U.S. Center for Disease Control.

Visit www.cctexas.com/neighborhoodservices for more information on Neighborhood Services programs or contact Interim Director Tracey Cantu, Traceyc@cctexas.com, or 361-826-3010.

Media representatives requesting more information may contact Public Information Officer Gabriela Morrow at 361-826-3583 or email at Gabrielam@cctexas.com.