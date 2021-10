The president and CEO of the United Way of Douglas County has left his position, and the nonprofit organization is unsure of how or whether it will fill the spot. Jeffrey Cornish departed as leader of the organization on Monday, Peggy Johnson, interim CEO of the United Way of Douglas County, confirmed to the Journal-World. Johnson said Cornish left the position as part of a decision by the board to undertake strategic planning related to the United Way’s future.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO