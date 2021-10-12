CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact: Only Zendaya Could Look This Strikingly Stunning With a Bowl Cut

By Perri Konecky
PopSugar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a society, we've accomplished many things that were previously believed to be impossible: some made it through the grueling six-hour Instagram outage, others finished Squid Game in one sitting, and one person in particular just made a bowl-cut hairstyle look absolutely stunning, and that person is Zendaya. There's no doubt that the superstar can pull off literally any look she so desires, but we simply never expected to be adding "bowl-cut haircut ideas" to our Pinterest boards today — that's just the power she has. Zendaya is the cover star of InStyle's Best Dressed issue, where she gushed over Tom Holland, shared her favorite red carpet looks, and posed for gorgeous photos wearing — you guessed it — bowl-cut wigs.

Zendaya
Tom Holland
