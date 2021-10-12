CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bend, OR

OSU-Cascades hosts flu, Covid-19 vaccination clinic, which runs out of flu shots

By Leslie Cano
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UfeG8_0cP3Uhcn00

(Update: Adding video, comments from Deschutes County Health Services, OSU-Cascades)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --OSU-Cascades partnered with Deschutes County Health Services Tuesday to provide a free drive-thru and walk-up flu shot and Covid-19 vaccination clinic on its campus. And like another Bend clinic last week, demand was so strong, they ran out of flu vaccines.

“Every year, we work with Deschutes County Health Services to host a flu shot clinic -- and this year it was only natural to offer Covid-19 vaccinations along with the flu vaccinations, too,” said Christine Coffin, director of communications for OSU-Cascades.

County Health Services has been leaning on community partners to host vaccine events as demand continues to rise.

Last week, strong demand meant the Bend Park and Rec District ran out of shots at its similar event at the Larkspur Community Center

The same happened again at Tuesday’s event, with flu shots running out around noon.

“We’ve got someone running to grab some more doses for this afternoon so that we can meet the demand that is here to the best of our ability,” said Crystal Sully, COVID-19 vaccine supervisor for Deschutes County Health Services.

Sully said she believes the demand for the flu shot is high at the moment due to community members wanting to keep each other safe.

“The influenza vaccine is one more layer of protection, one more way that we can protect ourselves and support our health care community,” Sully said.

Deschutes County Health Services expected to administer 200 flu shots at the event.

Even if flu shots at the vaccination events run out, Sully said they’ll utilize health care connections to try and provide vaccines for as many as they can.

“Because we’ve established those relationships and have nurtured them over time, we’re able to pull on them when we need them,” Sully said.

The vaccine event will continue at the university on Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and is open to the public

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Emotions run high on mandate deadline day; unvaccinated St. Charles workers sidelined

On Monday's state vaccination mandate deadline for all health care and public school workers and thousands of state employees, St. Charles Health System reported that about 93.5% of its caregivers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while another 51 have started getting the shots -- and 180 have left the organization. The post Emotions run high on mandate deadline day; unvaccinated St. Charles workers sidelined appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deadline day: 93.5% of St. Charles workers vaccinated, 200-plus get exceptions — 180 leave

On Monday's state vaccination mandate deadline for all health care and public school workers and thousands of state employees, St. Charles Health System reported that about 93.5% of its caregivers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while another 51 have started getting the shots -- and 180 have left the organization. The post Deadline day: 93.5% of St. Charles workers vaccinated, 200-plus get exceptions — 180 leave appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

OHA, DEQ to monitor 150 drinking water systems, 6 in C. Oregon, for PFAS chemicals

The Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Tuesday they are teaming up on a project to monitor small public drinking water systems throughout the state, including six in Central Oregon, for the presence of PFAS – a group of chemicals that are becoming a nationwide health concern. The post OHA, DEQ to monitor 150 drinking water systems, 6 in C. Oregon, for PFAS chemicals appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

NeighborImpact distributes another $6.5 million in emergency rental aid, has more to provide

Central Oregon nonprofit NeighborImpact said Monday it has distributed $6.5 million of Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds to Central Oregon households in less than four months, and is still accepting applications. The post NeighborImpact distributes another $6.5 million in emergency rental aid, has more to provide appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
County
Deschutes County, OR
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Deschutes County, OR
Health
Deschutes County, OR
Government
Bend, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Government
KTVZ News Channel 21

Fentanyl helping fuel recent rise in Central Oregon drug overdoses, public health officials warn

The Central Oregon Overdose Crisis Response Task Force and the region's Public Health Overdose Team, an initiative involving Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties, reported Monday it has identified a recent increase in overdoses, one fatal, and outlined steps being taken in response, while urging others to act as well. The post Fentanyl helping fuel recent rise in Central Oregon drug overdoses, public health officials warn appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

C. Oregonians react to OSU study that says sunscreen with zinc loses effectiveness, becomes toxic

Sunscreen that includes zinc oxide, a common ingredient, has been found to lose much of its effectiveness and becomes toxic after two hours of exposure to ultraviolet radiation, according to a study that included Oregon State University scientists. The post C. Oregonians react to OSU study that says sunscreen with zinc loses effectiveness, becomes toxic appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shots#Flu Vaccination#Flu Vaccines#Osu Cascades
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond School Board huddles with lawyer, won’t challenge mask/vaccine mandates

With just days to go before the state's Monday deadline for all school staff and visitors to be fully vaccinated (or gain exemptions), the Redmond School Board met privately and publicly with newly hired outside legal counsel Wednesday night to weigh their options regarding any challenge to COVID-19 mandates. The post Redmond School Board huddles with lawyer, won’t challenge mask/vaccine mandates appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
KTVZ News Channel 21

Authorities identify Bend kayaker who disappeared, apparently drowned on Deschutes River

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released the name of a 28-year-old Bend man who disappeared and apparently drowned on Saturday evening while kayaking on the Deschutes River in the area of Lava Island, prompting an extensive, continued search. The post Authorities identify Bend kayaker who disappeared, apparently drowned on Deschutes River appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy