Earlier this month the world stopped for teens and college students. For six hours on October 4, Facebook went dark. Along with the main site, Instagram and WhatsApp were also down for hours. Some turned to Twitter, television, or Tiktok, commenting on how much time they suddenly had to participate in other forms of media. Many joked that they took the six hours to better themselves- by scrolling through another app.

