Companies Scraping for Staff Ahead of the Holidays

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — All employers want for Christmas is some holiday help. But they might not get their wish. Companies that typically hire thousands of seasonal workers are heading into the holidays during one of the tightest job markets in decades, making it unlikely they’ll find all the workers they need. For shoppers, it might mean a less than jolly holiday shopping experience, with unstaffed store aisles and online orders that take longer than usual to fill.

The Independent

Workers fed up with nights, weekends seek flexible schedules

After struggling to hire workers for its outlet store in Dallas Balsam Hill finally opened on Sept. 1. But the very next day, the online purveyor of high-end artificial holiday trees was forced to close after four of its five workers quit. The main gripe for three of them? Working on weekends. So they found jobs elsewhere with better hours. Balsam Hill reopened weeks later with nine workers, hiking the hourly pay by $3 to $18 per hour. But more importantly, it changed its approach: Instead of only focusing on the needs of the business, it's now closely...
RETAIL
minnesota93.com

Target Expands In-Shop Apple Stores Ahead Of Holidays

(Minneapolis, MN) — Target is ramping up tech presence in its stores ahead of the holiday season. The nationwide retailer announced plans to expand its shop-in-shop experience with Apple. That would roughly double the stores with this feature from 17 to 36, though most are in Florida and Texas. The shop-in-shop experiences function like miniature Apple stores within participating Targets, with dedicated sections for Apple gear. The news follows closely on the heels of Apple’s latest event where the company showcased a new generation of AirPods and new MacBook products.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC New York

Amazon Plans to Hire 150,000 Seasonal Staff for the Holidays

Amazon on Monday said it would hire 150,000 seasonal employees to help manage the holiday shopping rush. In the latest sign of a tight labor market, Amazon is also offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus and an additional $3 an hour for certain shifts in some locations. Amazon said Monday it's...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

How to Prepare Your Retail Company's Finances for the 2021 Holiday Season

As a small-business owner, you've probably already started to think about the upcoming holiday rush and how you can best prepare to serve customers in the face of almost as much unpredictability as in 2020. It comes as no surprise that last year's holiday shopping season looked a lot different than most, with the Covid-19 pandemic keeping many consumers out of brick-and-mortar stores and opting for curbside pickup or online retail instead.
RETAIL
moneytalksnews.com

Companies Hiring for the Holidays Looking to Fill Nearly a Million Jobs

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. As the holidays near, the same companies that you’re browsing to find gifts and supplies are likely hiring — in the thousands. And maybe even in the tens or hundreds of thousands. Seasonal jobs can help you recoup costs related...
JOBS
wvlt.tv

Belk looking to hire ahead of holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Belk announced they were looking to hire new employees for the holiday season. The retailer is looking to hire more than 5,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees to fill sales, beauty and operational positions. The clothing company is hosting a hiring event Saturday, Oct. 16 from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX59

Toy shortage putting pressure on stores ahead of holidays

Shoppers are being warned to get their holiday gifts early, as supply chain and shipping container issues create a looming nationwide toy shortage. The supply chain problem is already putting pressure on toy stores, as we move into the holiday shopping season. “Honestly when we put those orders in we’re kind of crossing our fingers […]
SHOPPING
CBS News

U.S. ports face record backlog ahead of holiday shopping

A growing number of shipments are stuck at sea because of supply chain issues, leading to growing concern that holiday shipments may not arrive in time. Container ships are crowding ports from New York to Los Angeles, where 250,000 containers are floating off the coast waiting to be unloaded. "There's...
SHOPPING
IBTimes

Kroger To Hire 20,000 New Workers Ahead Of Holiday Shopping Crunch

Kroger (KR) is the latest retailer looking to bring thousands of new workers in time for the holiday shopping season. The grocer said it is looking to hire 20,000 employees throughout its retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, and pharmacy, and healthcare departments. Available positions at Kroger’s family...
ECONOMY
TODAY.com

Supply chain crunch grows ahead of holiday shopping

Though Thanksgiving is still more than a month away, some retailers are already gearing up, offering sales and hiring staff to handle the busy shopping season. And there’s a new layer of concern this year: the supply chain crisis. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Oct. 20, 2021.
ECONOMY
WBAY Green Bay

Bookstores facing inventory delays ahead of the holidays

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Global supply chain issues are expected to impact many things this holiday season,but bookstores say their chapters are already being written. Half Price Books said while it may look like those shelves are stocked, they are lacking a lot of newer books and hot-selling seasonal items.
APPLETON, WI
fox10phoenix.com

Kroger seeks to fill 20,000 positions ahead of holiday season

Kroger is looking to fill 20,000 positions across the nation in an effort to prepare for the holiday season even as widespread labor shortages continue. In order to do so, the nation's largest grocery chain is hosting a hybrid hiring event on Oct. 13 where it will try and fill retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, and pharmacy and health care roles.
RETAIL
KOOL 101.7

USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines For 2021, Plan Ahead

It's already that time of year again; the holidays are fast approaching. For many, it's a busy season with a lot to accomplish in a short amount of time. For most retailers, it's their busiest time of the year. It's no different for mail delivery. With an onslaught of cards,...
INDUSTRY
CrimeOnline

Brian Laundrie Parents Go on Extended Errand Run, Including 2 AT&T Stores Where SIM Cards Are Sold

Brian Laundrie’s parents went out on an extended errand outing on Tuesday, stopping by two AT&T stores, Walmart, and a FedEx store. Fox News reports that it was the longest outing Chris and Roberta Laundrie have taken since the disappearance of their son, 23-year-old Laundrie. The couple bought bottled water and a number of other items. Afterward, they headed to a bank, followed by a trip to a closed AT&T store, prompting them to drive to an open AT&T store in Sarasota.
RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

Another Major Airline Is Cutting Flights for the Next 2 Months

If you're planning to travel during the coming months, you're going to need to be prepared for a potentially stressful situation. That's not just because of the typical challenges that go along with moving through airports during the busy holiday season, but also because of the unique set of challenges wrought by COVID and its impact on the workforce. It's all combined to spell trouble for major airlines—and the passengers who depend on them—as carriers have had to eliminate flights from their schedules or face last-minute cancelations. Read on to find out about the latest airline making a significant change.

