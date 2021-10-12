CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Schools Monitor Student Laptops for Suicide Signs

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore public schools are using software that alerts officials when a student using one of the system’s laptops might be considering suicide. Since March, GoGuardian’s Beacon software has identified nine students as having a severe mental health crisis. All were taken to an emergency room, Stacey Davis, the city schools coordinator of media and instructional technology, told The Baltimore Sun.

