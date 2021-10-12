CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB Policymaker Kazimir Charged With Bribery, Denies Wrongdoing

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovak central bank Governor and European Central Bank governing council member Peter Kazimir has been charged with bribery but denies wrongdoing and will defend himself against the charges, Kazimir and his lawyer said on Tuesday. "I do not feel guilty of any crime," Kazimir, who served as...

