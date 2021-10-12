CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

One of Rochester’s Newest Restaurants is a Bit of a Mystery

By Curt St. John
Z-Rock 107.7
Z-Rock 107.7
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of Rochester's newest restaurants is now open, but finding out more about it has been a bit of a mystery. I'm always interested to hear about new restaurants that are opening here in our fair city of Rochester. My wife and I love trying new places, and given how difficult it is to keep a small business open-- let alone open a new business these days-- we always try to support our local proprietors whenever we can here in southeast Minnesota.

therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Related
Z-Rock 107.7

7 Stores in Rochester That are the Best for Toy Shopping

Any other parent getting a bit anxious about having gifts shipped and arriving on time for Christmas? I know that the UPS truck knows where I live in Rochester, Minnesota but all the stories about how shipping dates are going to impact Christmas shopping is making me a tad bit worried as a parent. Shopping in person or at local stores might be the best solution this year and below are 7 stores in Rochester that you are going to want to visit before December 25th.
ROCHESTER, MN
Z-Rock 107.7

5 “Sexy” Rochester Themed Halloween Costumes

Every year a new, cringe-inducing, “sexy” costume hits stores. This year it’s the sexy vaccine costume. It’s a skin-tight beige dress with a syringe headpiece and it’s the dumbest thing you’ll see all day. We joked about how horrible "sexy" costumes are this morning and asked our listeners to help...
ROCHESTER, MN
Z-Rock 107.7

Restaurants in SE Minnesota that Have Closed in the Last 6 Months

It's sad when you hear about your favorite business closing, and what's worse is that it feels like we're seeing news of businesses closing more and more often. There are some restaurants in Rochester and across southeast Minnesota that have closed in the past 6 months that were staples in the community. Keep scrolling to take a look.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Restaurants
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Rochester, MN
Food & Drinks
Z-Rock 107.7

15 Historic Buildings in Minnesota that Could be Settings for a Horror Movie

There are tons of beautiful, historic buildings in Minnesota. There are historic homes, churches, and stores. But during the spooky season, my mind goes straight to spooky places. So when I was looking at different historical places around Minnesota there were a few that I thought man, these could be the setting of a horror movie. Keep scrolling to check them out and let me know if you agree that these could be the perfect spot for a horror movie.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cork City#Small Business#Fair City#Food Drink#Newest Restaurants#The Cork Kale#Auto Clinic
Z-Rock 107.7

Start Your Sense Of Adventure With The ‘Tombstone Trail’ In Rural Minnesota

I've apparently been missing out on some Halloween fun my whole life! There is an event, which happens around Halloween each year, that involves a car, another person, a flashlight, a pencil, and a strong sense of adventure. It's called the Tombstone Trail and it's run in part by volunteers with the Twin Cities Rally Club. This year's 'tour' starts at the covered bridge in Zumbrota!
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Z-Rock 107.7

Be Glad It’s Not This Year: Check Out What Happened Oct 20 2020 in Minnesota

Sure, the fall colors seemed to be much more vibrant last October, but something else also happened on October 20th that I'm guessing we're glad DIDN'T happen this year. Our extremely dry summer here in Rochester has apparently caused much of those vibrant fall colors of orange, red and yellow to be a little more muted this year. The Minnesota DNR's Fall Color Finder says, even though they're a little less vibrant this year, the fall colors are nearing their peak across much of Minnesota right now.
MINNESOTA STATE
Z-Rock 107.7

Minnesota City Named One Of The Best For Vampires

Did you think you'd be reading a headline like this when you woke up this morning? You probably didn't but it is kind of fun!. I love all things Halloween so it was perfect when I came across a spooky study that was done for the holiday this year. It gave me a good laugh and honestly, made a lot of sense once I got to reading about it.
MINNESOTA CITY, MN
Z-Rock 107.7

New Video Features Amazing Views of Minnesota From Space

The crew on the International Space Station was busy Monday taking a cool video with some amazing views of Minnesota. NASA says the International Space Station has been orbiting planet Earth for 20 years now. And the website ISS-ABOVE has been tracking its movements and providing some way-cool pictures and videos from the space station as it looks down on our planetary home.
MINNESOTA STATE
Z-Rock 107.7

Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
922K+
Views
ABOUT

Z-Rock 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy