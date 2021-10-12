CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada’s Entropy advances small-scale CCS plans

naturalgasworld.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt now has projects representing the capture of as much as 1.5mn mt/yr of emissions in its pipeline. Canadian small-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) developer Entropy said October 12 it had advanced the roll-out of its modular CCS technology with memoranda of understanding (MoU) with four additional industrial emitters, increasing

www.naturalgasworld.com

naturalgasworld.com

ExxonMobil plans $400mn Wyoming CCS expansion

LaBarge natural gas field contains mostly CO2. US supermajor ExxonMobil said October 21 it had initiated plans to expand carbon capture and storage (CCS) capabilities at its LaBarge natural gas field in Wyoming by about 1mn mt/yr of CO2. Natural gas from LaBarge contains a large CO2 component – about...
WYOMING STATE
naturalgasworld.com

Perth Basin: an exploration hotspot and integrated basin for low carbon initiatives

The Perth Basin is a north-south trending, onshore and offshore basin extending about 1,300 km along the southwestern margin of the Australian continent. The recent discovery in September 2021 by Mineral Resources at the Lockyer Deep 1 well in EP 368 highlights the continued success in revisiting previously drilled structures and targeting the deeper Permian play. The well, which was primarily targeting the Kingia and High Cliff sandstones within the Lockyer Deep/North Erregulla Deep structure, encountered around 20 m of net as pay from a depth of 3,888 m TVDSS, with an average porosity of 16%, up to a maximum of 28%. A gas gradient within the pay zone indicated a gas column of up to 800 m within the entire structure. In mid-October 2021 Mineral Resources announced its intention to conduct an extended flow test in the coming weeks; this is to confirm the discovery, which is possibly in excess of 1 trillion ft3.
ECONOMY
naturalgasworld.com

Inquiry confirms foreign targeting of Canadian energy

Many anti-oil campaigns were funded by US philanthropic organizations. A report commissioned by the government of Alberta into foreign funding of environmental groups opposed to the province’s oil and gas industry confirmed October 21 that the industry was specifically targeted by philanthropic and special interest groups. Between 2003 and 2019,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
goodmenproject.com

Canada’s Innovation Shortcomings Will Not Improve Until Small- And Mid-Sized Businesses Are Active Contributors

Successive governments have struggled to address Canada’s weak innovation performance. Some of our most pressing challenges were on the table in this election – climate change, an aging population and inequality among them – one wonders what new programs and priorities lie ahead. Innovative new solutions and ideas will be critical to solving Canada’s biggest challenges.
SMALL BUSINESS
naturalgasworld.com

Wartsila to install CCS on ethylene carrier

The aim is to reduce the vessel's point-of-exhaust CO2 emissions by 70%. Finnish tech company Wartsila has signed an agreement to retrofit a ethylene carrier owned by Norway's Solvang with a carbon capture and storage (CCS) system, it said on October 20. Wartsila will design the CCS system and install...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Canada’s Pembina Pipeline targets reduced emissions intensity

Methane emissions reductions targeted at 45% by 2025. Canada’s Pembina Pipeline said October 20 it would commit to reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 30% by 2030, relative to a 2019 baseline, by focussing on operational opportunities and greater use of renewable and lower-emission energy sources. “Pembina has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Canada’s Seaspan piloting liquefied RNG to fuel ferries

BC LNG producer FortisBC will supply the pilot with liquefied RNG. Seaspan Ferries has become the first Canadian marine company to pilot the use of renewable natural gas (RNG) in LNG form to reduce emissions from its fleet of roll-on/roll-off commercial ferries operating along BC’s coast, it said October 20.
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Canada’s net-zero bill could hit C$2 trillion: report

Bolder plans are needed to reach Canada's emission reduction goals, Royal Bank says. A report from the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) October 20 said the cost for Canada to reach net zero by 2050 could reach as high as C$2 trillion (US$1.6 trillion). But to reach that goal, RBC...
AGRICULTURE
naturalgasworld.com

Kinetiko engages drilling contractor for SA project

The three well programme at the Korhaan project in South Africa will test the gassy sandstones and coalbed methane horizons. Perth-based explorer Kinetiko Energy has engaged a drilling contractor for a three-well programme at the Korhaan project in South Africa, it said on Octob...
INDUSTRY
WNCY

Canada’s ‘tax the rich’ plan leaves big debt risk untouched

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new government is set to impose higher taxes on Canadians, which will help fund some campaign promises but are not broad enough to also start paying down the country’s record levels of debt, leaving Canada vulnerable to the next economic crisis, analysts say.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Brazil's Votorantim and Canada Pension Plan to form energy joint venture

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Privately-owned Votorantim SA, one of Brazil’s biggest diversified industrial groups, has announced a plan with Canada Pension Plan to consolidate their energy assets in Brazil to create a listed integrated renewables platform, they said on Monday. The joint venture between Votorantim Energia and CPP Investments, Canada Pension...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

UK to offer household grants for switching from gas boilers to heat pumps

The grants will be made available from a £450mn boiler upgrade scheme from next April. The UK government announced on October 19 it would offer households £5,000 grants ($6,900) to install low-carbon heat pumps to replace gas boilers. The grants will be made available from a £450mn boiler upgrade scheme...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

CBM developer Tlou pens power purchase deal in Botswana

The agreement covers electricity supplies from the project's initial 10-MW phase. Botswana-focused coalbed methane (CBM) developer Tlou Energy has signed a power purchase deal with Botswana Power Corp (BPC) for electricity supplies from its Lesedi project, the company said on October 18. The agreement, which covers the project's first 10-MW...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

UK upstream needs "laser focus" on cutting emissions: OGA

The industry has made good progress over the past two years, the regulator said, although further action is needed. The UK upstream industry delivered an 11% cut in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions between 2018 and 2020, but it needs a "laser focus" on delivering further reductions, sector regulator OGA said on October 14.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Scotland's Acorn CCS project secures another customer

Project Cavendish aims to establish a 700-MW blue hydrogen plant on the Isle of Grain. The developers planning a 700-MW blue hydrogen plant in southeast England have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to use the Acorn capture capture and storage (CCS) project to store emissions from the facility, they said on October 12.
INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Petronas intends to scale up Kasawari CCS project in Malaysia

Petronas has unveiled plans to expand a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at the Kasawari gas field off the coast of Sarawak, Malaysia. In an interview at the Reuters Impact conference, Petronas CEO Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz said that the CCS project can be scaled up during the second phase of development in the field.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Japan OKs plan to push clean energy, nuclear to cut carbon

Japan adopted a new energy policy on Friday that promotes nuclear and renewables as sources of clean energy to achieve the country’s pledge of reaching carbon neutrality in 2050.The new basic energy plan, adopted by the Cabinet just in time for the climate summit in early November, calls for drastically increasing use of renewable energy to cut fossil fuel consumption over the next decade as Japan pushes to meet its ambitious emissions reduction target.Japan has been undecided over what to do about its nuclear power industry since the 2011 Fukushima plant disaster. It now says reactor restarts are key...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Chinese LNG imports up 19% in Sep

The country's pipeline gas imports were sharply higher as well. In September, Chinese LNG imports came in at 6.75mn metric tons (mt), up 19.2% year/year, customs department data published on October 18 showed. The imports were up 1.5% month/month. During the first nine months of the year, the country’s LNG...
ECONOMY
naturalgasworld.com

Mitsubishi Power to supply turbines to Aussie power project

The Hunter power project in New South Wales will start commercial operations in 2023. Japan's Mitsubishi Power has received an order to supply gas turbines to the Hunter power project in New South Wales, Australia, it said on October 18. The Japanese company will supply two M701F gas turbines and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

China endures worst energy crisis in decade [Gas in Transition]

Beijing’s response to the supply crunch could set off a scramble for global energy commodities that could leave some other countries out in the cold this winter. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 7]. by: Shi Weijun. China’s worst energy supply crunch in a decade is likely to ease this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

