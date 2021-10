It’s way too early to settle division races — or is it? No. 1 Georgia, obviously, has won the SEC East. The Dawgs would have to lose twice to lose the division. Anyone see that happening? No. 23 Pitt (5-1, 2-0) is two games up in the loss column over Virginia (5-2, 3-2) in the ACC Coastal. The Panthers are a 3.5-point favorite at home Saturday against Clemson, breaking the Tigers’ streak of 64 regular-season games (dating to 2016) as the favorite. If Pitt wins — and let’s face it, Pitt should win — it will take an injunction to keep the Panthers out of Charlotte on the first Saturday in December.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 HOURS AGO