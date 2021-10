This giant pumpkin weighs over 1465 pounds and is considered too small to compete with the big boys!. Charlie has been growing prize pumpkins for years. This gigantic 1400+ pumpkin was NOT prized. Charlie says that the winner this year was 2121 lbs. There were some really big pumpkins! Part of the problem was lousy weather in July but August and September weather made up for it. He should know - he's the chief meteorologist for WGME13. Weather and pumpkins this guy knows very well!

MAINE STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO