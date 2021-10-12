CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back 4 Blood: How many campaigns and acts are there?

gamerevolution.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack 4 Blood is the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, and fans are wondering how many campaigns are available to play. The story of Left 4 Dead is split into various campaigns, each of which has several acts, and Back 4 Blood has a similar format. However, there is a big difference in nomenclature between the two series that makes it a bit a confusing.

www.gamerevolution.com

Twinfinite

Back 4 Blood Early Access: How to Play 4 Days Early

The wait is finally over. For those of you who have been waiting years for more co-op blasting of the undead, your prayers have been answered. Back 4 Blood has arrived, developed by a team of veterans who worked on the Left 4 Dead series. While the game is due to officially release on Oct. 12, players can get Back 4 Blood early access, allowing them to start playing the game today, four days early. Here’s what you need to know so you can hop in and start gunning down zombies right now.
attackofthefanboy.com

Back 4 Blood: How to Enable Crossplay

Crossplay is going to be a gamechanger for Back 4 Blood. It’s a survival horror game where you can squad up with three other people in a cooperative campaign mode. You can choose to do that via matchmaking or setting up a lobby with invited friends and others for more coordination.
realsport101.com

How to Find and Redeem you Pre-Order Bonuses in Back 4 Blood

Now that Back 4 Blood is available, if you purchased the Ultimate or Deluxe editions, you have some bonuses to collect! It doesn't matter whether it's weapon skins or character outfits, it's all a nice added extra to help customise your experience. When you first boot up Back 4 Blood,...
dbltap.com

How to Earn Supply Points in Back 4 Blood

Here's everything you need to know about earning Supply Points in Back 4 Blood. Back 4 Blood might be officially launching on Oct. 12, but many players who pre-ordered certain editions of the game will be making full use of their early access. While the game shares a lot of similarities with its spiritual predecessor, Left 4 Dead, there are a few differences in Back 4 Blood which aim to improve the whole experience.
godisageek.com

Back 4 Blood: How to unlock the other characters

When you first boot up Back 4 Blood, you may be a little surprised that you have to unlock some of the characters. Each cleaner in the game offers something a little different, but the reason you may be confused is because in the beta, for example, Hoffman was playable on the first level, but in the full game, he’s locked, requiring an unlock.
dbltap.com

Back 4 Blood Ogre: How to Defeat the Monster

Most Ridden in Back 4 Blood can be easily killed when encountered by the Cleaners. The Ogre is not like most Ridden. In Back 4 Blood, one of the first special zombies — as well as bosses — the survivors face in the campaign is the Ogre in the second mission of The Devil's Return chapter in Act 1: Resurgence, Tunnel of Blood. With the upcoming title's official release just days away, here's a breakdown of how to defeat the Ogre in Back 4 Blood.
gamepur.com

How to unlock all cleaners in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood may focus on its team-based gameplay as you take down hordes of the Ridden like in Left 4 Dead, but the characters you play as have a lot more personality to them than those previous games. That is why it is a little disappointing to start the game for the first time and see you have access to only four of the eight total characters. Here is how to unlock everyone else.
Den of Geek

How Back 4 Blood Modernizes Left 4 Dead for a New Generation

In the late 2000s, cooperative multiplayer games that pit you and your friends against waves of AI-controlled enemies were all the rage, and Valve’s Left 4 Dead was the king of this subgenre. While PvE (player vs. environment) experiences in Halo 3: ODST, Gears of War 2, and Call of Duty: World at War manifested themselves as more straightforward horde modes where teams of four or five would hold out as long as they could on maps riddled with zombies, aliens, or monsters, developer Valve South (later re-established as Turtle Rock Studios) took things one step further. What if they took the basic idea of horde mode and added plot, colorful characters, innovative AI designed to make each playthrough feel dynamic and unique, and objectives beyond just surviving so that it felt like you’d gone through an epic (extremely gruesome) journey by the time you finally reached the extraction point? The result is one of the best horror games of the 21st century.
gamepur.com

How to drop weapon attachments in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood has included a lot of new features that its predecessor, Left 4 Dead, did not. For us, the expanded list of weapons in Back 4 Blood is one that stand stands out the most. As well as having more weapons, players can find and equip attachments onto their guns to mod their shooting. You can drop all other items in the game, so how can you drop attachments?
gamepur.com

How to revive and rescue teammates in Back 4 Blood

Your squad in Back 4 Blood is comprised of four characters. With the challenges you’ll face when going up against scores of undead Ridden, you’ll likely encounter a few mishaps. Here’s our guide on how you can revive and rescue teammates in Back 4 Blood. It’s imperative for characters to...
gamerevolution.com

How to fix Back 4 Blood voice chat bug

Succeeding in Turtle Rock Studios’ Back 4 Blood requires precision communication between teammates. Though there is an in-game text chat function (even on consoles), the best way to do so is via voice comms. Annoyingly, a Back 4 Blood voice chat bug can prevent users from taking part. Is there a quick and easy solution to the B4B chat glitch, then? Here’s the latest on the communication problems in the Left 4 Dead spiritual successor.
gamepur.com

How to survive horde attacks in Back 4 Blood

Similar to other online co-op games like Left 4 Dead and Vermintide, Back 4 Blood will have your squad dealing with countless foes. There will be times when the challenge might seem insurmountable, but you need to remain tenacious. Here’s our guide on how to survive undead Ridden horde attacks in Back 4 Blood.
gamepur.com

How to fortify the library in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood may focus on moving forward down a path with endless undead enemies attacking you, but Turtle Rock Studios has worked in plenty of alternative objectives for certain levels. In these cases, you have a job to do that you need to complete before you can access the safe room. In Act 1, Book Worms, you are tasked with clearing out and fortifying the library before moving on. Here is how.
attackofthefanboy.com

Back 4 Blood Mission List: All Acts and Chapters

Back 4 Blood is a survival horror game with roguelike elements in the mix. It brings the best of both genres, making the most out of its episodic campaign. By doing that, it has so far felt like there are a hefty amount of possibilities. The campaign is a bit on the shorter side at first glance, but make no mistake, there’s a lot more to unpack from the opening cutscene to the credits.
gamerevolution.com

How to disable Back 4 Blood profanity filter

You don’t necessarily have to check the ESRB rating to know that Back 4 Blood is for mature players. Given that the game is full of gore and violence, curse words don’t really seem like such a big deal, relatively speaking. Regardless, Back 4 Blood has a profanity filter that’s dialed all the way up to 11. As a result, common words and user names wind up getting censored. It’s more than annoying; it’s almost insulting. Thankfully, there’s a very simple way to turn this feature off.
theloadout.com

Back 4 Blood how to unlock weapon skins for your guns

Back 4 Blood‘s weapons are all given a very boring and bland black frame when you first start out. However, there are some more unique weapon skins you can earn in the game if you can figure out how to get them as you are fighting off waves of Ridden.
Bleacher Report

Back 4 Blood Review: Gameplay Videos, Campaign and PVP Multiplayer Impressions

Back 4 Blood is quietly one of the biggest releases of 2021. It's not just because it's a four-player co-op zombie shooter or an eight-player competitive multiplayer title, either. Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor to the beloved Left 4 Dead from 2008, which still boasts around 25,000 players per day on Steam.
gamepur.com

How to complete Act 1 – The Dark Before the Dawn in Back 4 Blood

You just managed to rescue several civilians who were trapped in a town. Now, you have to go back for a supply run. Here’s our guide to help you complete Act 1 – The Dark Before the Dawn in Back 4 Blood. We’ll discuss missions such as Special Delivery and The Diner.
Twinfinite

Back 4 Blood PvP Explained: How to Play & Win in Swarm Mode

While Back 4 Blood’s campaign will see you fighting off the undead with your friends by your side, if you’re looking for a more competitive way to play, then you’ll want to check out Swarm mode. This is Back 4 Blood’s PvP mode and essentially pits two teams of four against one another. One team will be a group of humans that must survive the swarm, while the other four can pick from different types of Ridden. In this guide, we’ll talk you through everything you need to know to play the Swarm PvP mode in Back 4 Blood.
attackofthefanboy.com

Back 4 Blood: How to Fix Stuttering and Performance Issues on PC

Back 4 Blood just released and as many games do at launch, the game has it’s fair share of issues that need to be addressed pronto. The game suffers from framerate drops as well as general performance issues on the PC. Despite this, the real gripe about the game is that the game is too similar to Left 4 Dead. This is rather expected due to fact that the game has some of the developers working on it from the aforementioned Left 4 Dead series. Regardless of your opinion on that topic of discussion, the game is here to stay. With that in mind, those that love the game can rest assured that there may be a problem solver to their issues on PC.
