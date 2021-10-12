South Africa v Ethiopia Match Report, 12/10/2021

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Austin Ditlhobolo
Cover picture for the articleThe Southern African giants now need four points from their last two matches in order to win Group G and advance to the third round. South Africa leapfrogged Ghana after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ethiopia in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification Group G match on Tuesday evening.

