G20 Debt Relief Program For Low Income Countries Underperforms As Payments Remain Higher Than Suspensions
An initiative by the world’s wealthiest nations to suspend debt payments by low-income countries to help them respond to the COVID-19 pandemic is falling below expectations. Last year, nations of the G20 forum of the world's 20 largest economies launched the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) that offered a temporary pause on debt payments by low-income nations. The purpose was to help free up these countries' resources to invest in their public health systems to combat the COVID-19 pandemic as it spread worldwide. However, despite some respite, debt-holding nations among the G20 were still collecting more in payments than they suspended.www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0