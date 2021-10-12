CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

G20 Debt Relief Program For Low Income Countries Underperforms As Payments Remain Higher Than Suspensions

By Nicholas Morgan
IBTimes
IBTimes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An initiative by the world’s wealthiest nations to suspend debt payments by low-income countries to help them respond to the COVID-19 pandemic is falling below expectations. Last year, nations of the G20 forum of the world's 20 largest economies launched the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) that offered a temporary pause on debt payments by low-income nations. The purpose was to help free up these countries' resources to invest in their public health systems to combat the COVID-19 pandemic as it spread worldwide. However, despite some respite, debt-holding nations among the G20 were still collecting more in payments than they suspended.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Troubled developer Evergrande to resume trading, warns of financial obligations

Chinese developer Evergrande will resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, it said in a filing, but warned there was "no guarantee" it would be able to meet its financial obligations. On Wednesday, Evergrande said it had applied for a trading resumption to take effect the following day, although cautioned that "there is no guarantee that the group will be able to meet its financial obligations".
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Relief#Debt Service#Public Debt#External Debt#Imf#Dssi
wtvbam.com

G20 debt relief push for poor countries falls short, campaigners say

LONDON (Reuters) – A G20 initiative aimed at reducing financial strains on the world’s poorest countries has led to less than a quarter of debt payments being suspended – well below expectations of what the programme would deliver, a debt campaign charity said on Tuesday. The group of major economies...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Poor countries need 'comprehensive' debt relief: World Bank chief

Debt loads in low-income countries surged 12 percent to a record $860 billion in 2020 amid the pandemic, prompting World Bank President David Malpass to call Monday for a "comprehensive plan" to deal with the issue. However, some poor countries saw debt loads increase by as much as 20 percent, and for most, economic growth and income as well as exports did not increase.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
China
AFP

IMF approves fourth round of debt relief for poor countries

The IMF has approved a fourth round of debt relief for 24 poor nations including new recipients Lesotho and Kyrgyzstan to help them weather the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a statement released Friday. Lesotho and Kyrgyzstan were added because they "meet the eligibility and qualification requirements for CCRT debt service relief in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic," the IMF said.
AFGHANISTAN
IBTimes

France Central Bank Holds Trials For CBDCs, Initiates Blockchain-Enabled Bond Transactions

France's central bank has successfully completed a series of bond transactions on blockchain technology as part of a larger trial to integrate Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) into the traditional monetary system, Financial Times reported. The Banque de France partnered with Belgium-based financial services provider Euroclear for implementing these transactions....
WORLD
IBTimes

IMF Says Chief Economist Gopinath To Leave Post In January

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath will leave her post and return to Harvard University's economics department in January, the fund announced Tuesday. Harvard extended Gopinath's leave of absence by one year, which allowed her to serve at the IMF for three years, the statement said. She heads the International Monetary...
ECONOMY
AFP

Credit Suisse to pay $475 mn to settle charges in Mozambique 'hidden debt' scandal

Credit Suisse has agreed to pay $475 million to US and British authorities to resolve charges of "fraudulently misleading investors" and violating anticorruption law in the bond offerings in Mozambique, US officials announced Tuesday. Mozambique's "hidden debt" scandal stemmed from loans in 2013 and 2014 to three public companies to finance a tuna fishing project, debt the government masked from the nation's parliament. When details finally surfaced in 2016, donors such as the International Monetary Fund cut off financial aid, and the southern African country was plunged into a financial crisis, as it defaulted on debt payments and the currency collapsed. The transactions "that raised over $1 billion were used to perpetrate a hidden debt scheme, pay kickbacks to now-indicted former Credit Suisse investment bankers along with their intermediaries, and bribe corrupt Mozambique government officials," the US Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.
ECONOMY
AFP

Fed's Powell investments raise questions over central bankers' market activity

Disclosure forms showing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took $1 million to $5 million out of an investment fund last year have raised new questions about trading activity by central bank officials. Unlike a Fed regional bank president who resigned after drawing criticism last month for actively trading individual stocks, Powell's disclosure shows transactions only in funds. But the revelations come as President Joe Biden considers whether to reappoint Powell for a second four-year term as Fed chief. Powell's term ends in early February, and Biden has not yet commented on his plans, although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Powell's predecessor at the Fed, reportedly supports keeping him in the post.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Mideast economy recovering but social unrest on the rise: IMF

The Middle East and North Africa are on track for recovery, but rising social unrest and increasing inequities threaten the "fragile" progress of low-income economies, the IMF said on Tuesday. The MENA region, which includes Arab countries and Iran, saw real GDP growth shrink by 3.2 percent in 2020 due to weak oil prices and sweeping lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus. But with rapid vaccination campaigns, especially in oil-rich Gulf nations, the International Monetary Fund predicted gross domestic product growth would rise to 4.1 percent this year, up 0.1 of a percentage point from its last projection in April. "The region is going through recovery in 2021. Since the beginning of the year, we see progress in the economic performance," said Jihad Azour, director for the Middle East and Central Asia at the IMF, adding recovery is not the same in all countries.
BUSINESS
AFP

No fear of inflation 'runaway train': IMF chief

Global finance officials are worried about rising inflation pressures but there it is little fear that it will become a "runaway train," IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Sunday. However, in advanced economies "policymakers have the tools" to deal with inflation, she said, so "there is no significant concern that this would be a runaway train."
BUSINESS
AFP

US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
AFP

China growth slows further in third quarter

China's economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter, official data showed Monday, as a crackdown on the property sector and a looming energy crisis began to bite. In a sign of the ongoing weakness in the property market, home sales by value slumped 16.9 percent on-year last month, following a 19.7 percent fall in August, AFP calculations based on official data showed.
BUSINESS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy