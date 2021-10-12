Point Pleasant pleased with strides, but searching for even greater success

Veteran Point Pleasant football coach David Darst was unsure what kind of team the Big Blacks would field in 2021. The combination of breaking in a wealth of new players and coming off an abbreviated 4-3 campaign in 2020 were contributing factors to Darst’s uncertainty. When PPHS lost its season opener to Greenbrier East 32-22, perhaps more doubt set in for Darst, now in his 15th season overseeing the Big Blacks.