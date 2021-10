Looking for a job? Amazon is hiring. According to the company, 150,000 seasonal jobs are now available across the United States, including 5,500 in New Jersey. All the jobs for the online retail giant includes seasonal roles with an average starting salary of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations. There is also an opportunity to transition to long-term careers.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO