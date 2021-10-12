Isidore Newman's Nelson Stewart talks Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian, and more

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. Steve Sarkisian is still the guy. Let me say that again. Despite any misgivings some may have for the first-year head coach of the Longhorns, I still think he’s the right guy for Texas and will ultimately get it done. I even think he will do so well in Austin that one day the NFL will come calling, and he will answer. You think Nick Saban misses him? Exactly. He just needs a better defense. … One thing I’ve admired is his consistent approach. Very professional, very calm, very on point. He’s steady. Never gets too high after a win or too low after a loss, even a heart-stealing 55-48 loss to Oklahoma in one of the most riveting games in this series I’ve ever seen in covering 50 of them. Sarkisian is doing the best he can with a flawed roster and won’t truly be able to remedy what ails Texas for a year or two. One thing is certain: he should have hit the transfer portal harder for offensive linemen than he did for linebackers, where he still didn’t find a difference-maker. Here’s betting he will this coming offseason. That remains the biggest gap between Texas and elite teams like it will see on a weekly basis in the SEC.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO