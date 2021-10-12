CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Isidore Newman's Nelson Stewart talks Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian, and more

By Justin Wells about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You know the Manning family is happy when Peyton’s former Isidore Newman teammate and current head coach, Nelson Stewart, is calling the shots. Football is trust in the Manning household and Stewart owns plenty of it. After watching Arch Manning grow up, now he gets to coach the 16-year-old prodigy...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Texas football: Steve Sarkisian, Longhorns looking to contain Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has not had the smooth start to the season that most expected from the preseason frontrunner to win the Heisman Trophy. But the former five-star recruit is still among the most talented quarterbacks in all of college football and figures to find a way to get going as the campaign goes on. Next up is a tough test against Texas in coach Steve Sarkisian's first Red River Rivalry game.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

What Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said about Oklahoma State

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will get his first-ever matchup against Oklahoma State and its head coach Mike Gundy this Saturday when the Cowboys travel south to Austin. Sarkisian, who is in his first year with the Longhorns, had plenty of high praise for Gundy and his long-term success in Stillwater when asked about facing Oklahoma State for the first time during Monday's press conference earlier this week. Kickoff between No. 12 Oklahoma State and No. 25 Texas is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT and will air on FOX.
OKLAHOMA STATE
hookem.com

Bohls: Texas' Steve Sarkisian is the right man for the job; A&M's win over Alabama biggest ever

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. Steve Sarkisian is still the guy. Let me say that again. Despite any misgivings some may have for the first-year head coach of the Longhorns, I still think he’s the right guy for Texas and will ultimately get it done. I even think he will do so well in Austin that one day the NFL will come calling, and he will answer. You think Nick Saban misses him? Exactly. He just needs a better defense. … One thing I’ve admired is his consistent approach. Very professional, very calm, very on point. He’s steady. Never gets too high after a win or too low after a loss, even a heart-stealing 55-48 loss to Oklahoma in one of the most riveting games in this series I’ve ever seen in covering 50 of them. Sarkisian is doing the best he can with a flawed roster and won’t truly be able to remedy what ails Texas for a year or two. One thing is certain: he should have hit the transfer portal harder for offensive linemen than he did for linebackers, where he still didn’t find a difference-maker. Here’s betting he will this coming offseason. That remains the biggest gap between Texas and elite teams like it will see on a weekly basis in the SEC.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Look: Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Reacts To Crushing Loss

Steve Sarkisian got his first chance to coach in a Red River Rivalry game this weekend, as his No. 21 Texas Longhorns took on the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners. Unfortunately, the result didn’t go as planned for the first year head coach. Despite jumping out to a first half lead...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian ready for first taste of Red River Rivalry

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is ready for his first Red River Rivalry experience on Saturday as the Longhorns take on Oklahoma in the 117th edition of the showdown at the Cotton Bowl. “I’m fired up for the game,” Sarkisian said. “I love the pomp and pageantry of college football....
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
FanSided

Steve Sarkisian coaching career: How he ended up at Texas

Steve Sarkisian’s coaching career hasn’t always gone as planned but the Texas Longhorns found his way eventually after an odyssey of sorts. Steve Sarkisian is an example of the power of second chances. The Texas Longhorns head coach put his career in the gutter just a few years ago, but...
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Texas football: Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley does 'masterful job' with offense, Steve Sarkisian says

The Red River Rivalry has a little bit of extra juice this year with Texas starting a new era under coach Steve Sarkisian. No. 21 Texas and No. 6 Oklahoma will face off at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday with Big 12 positioning on the line, and coach Lincoln Riley's Sooners squad also remains in contention for the College Football Playoff. OU may need to finish undefeated to return to the CFP, and this represents one of its toughest remaining tests.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian praises Lincoln Riley ahead of matchup

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had high praise for Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley ahead of the first meeting between the two coaches. “I think one thing Lincoln has done … a couple of things: He has done a really good job over his career, most notably at his time at Oklahoma, I think that he does a good job of fitting his scheme to the players that he has, most notably the quarterback,” Sarkisian said. “And I think that’s something that a lot of guys as coordinators or play-callers struggle with because it’s about their scheme and then the players have to fit the scheme. I think he has done a masterful job with the quarterbacks that he has had of tweaking and adjusting his scheme to the skillset that best fits his players and/or his quarterback.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Texas' Steve Sarkisian impressed by Alex Grinch, Sooners' defense

The days of Oklahoma's defense serving as a punching bag at the national level are long gone, as coach Lincoln Riley has made a number of savvy moves to rebuild the Sooners' unit on that side of the ball. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has transformed that group, and the Sooners rank a respectable 32nd nationally at 4.86 yards per play allowed. This has become a multi-year trend, as they ranked No. 26 in the same metric last season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian explains reason behind lack of deep ball success

The Texas offense is having a hard time putting on consistent performances this season. Through five games, the Longhorns have posted 38, 58, 70 and 32 points, and they scored just 21 points in their Sept. 11 loss to Arkansas. They are leading the Big 12 in total yardage per game with 472.8 yards, but the passing game has struggled; the Longhorns are eighth in the conference in passing yards per game at 204.2.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Sarkisian's outfit for the Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma had the internet going wild

Steve Sarkisian was set to coach his first game in the Red River Rivalry as Texas’ head coach and he certainly came dressed to impress. Sark popped out in all of the Longhorn colors. The blazer on his suit was orange. His pants were cream-colored with a Longhorn orange and brown trim to them. The tie he wore was a perfect accent piece. The shoes were crisp. He even added a Longhorn pin to the ensemble to make sure everything popped.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Texas Football: Steve Sarkisian explains how addressing team's past with TCU helped build trust with players

Anyone who has kept up with Texas football over the years knows that recent history has not exactly been kind to the Longhorns in their series with the TCU Horned Frogs. Entering the Week 5 clash between the two in-state foes, TCU had prevailed in seven of the nine meetings since joining the Big 12 in 2012. First-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, however, was not afraid to address what he called the "elephant in the room" during his press conference last Monday when previewing the matchup.
TEXAS STATE
chatsports.com

Texas' Steve Sarkisian Says Loss to Oklahoma Hurts: 'This Will Test Our Mettle'

Saturday's heartbreaking loss will be a barometer for the resilience of Texas' players in the eyes of first-year Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. "Big picture-wise, this will test our mettle," he told reporters following the last-second 55-48 defeat against Oklahoma. "This one hurts. That's what sport is about. So we're gonna have to pick ourselves back up to play a really good opponent next week. My mindset is, I'd love to get another crack at these guys, hopefully in December."
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy