Palmerton homecoming court named
Palmerton Area High School recently announced its 2021 Homecoming Court. Pictured, back row, from left, are Isabella Mujevic, Shea Finney, Ana Recker and Zack Anthony. Front row, from left, are Madison Mahler, Kyle Sebelin, Erin Kistler, Chris Walkowiak, Harrison Dailey, Grace Heist, CJ Kern and Emma Christman. Many of the normal homecoming activities, such as the powder puff football game, bonfire, and pep rally are returning to Palmerton this year. The theme for this weekend’s homecoming dance is “’70s Disco.” A king and queen will be crowned during Friday night’s home football game against Mahanoy Area. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.www.tnonline.com
