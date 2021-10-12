“Dark Kitchens” on the rise in Colorado

Wow Bao is the fastest-growing innovative restaurant company that operates in the high-growth Asian fast casual segment and started opening ghost or ‘dark kitchens’ inside of other restaurants around the country last year.

Headquartered in Chicago, Wow Bao has several locations in Denver including Chippers Lane, a bowling alley that’s serving up hot Asian steamed Bao buns, pot stickers and rice bowls.

Wow Bao launched their Dark Kitchen Initiative and partnered with restaurants across the country to steam their signature menu items and deliver them via UberEats, Grubhub and DoorDash. Wow Bao successfully launched more than 300 virtual locations in the past 14 months, with plans to hit 1,000 by year’s end.

The concept of “Dark Kitchens” or “Ghost Kitchen” is using existing unused kitchen space and the restaurant without the overhead of having an actual sit down restaurant.

