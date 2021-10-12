Arizona Wildcats announce home-and-home series with Air Force in 2029, '31

Arizona announced a future home-and-home football series with the Air Force Falcons Tuesday morning, with the games scheduled for the 2029 and 2031 seasons. The first contest will be played at Arizona Stadium in Tucson on Sept. 15, with the second one scheduled in Colorado Springs on Sept. 6. Other nonconference games in '29 include a road opener at Hawaii and a home opener against Virginia Tech; the '31 season has home nonconference games against Northern Arizona and Nebraska.