Women’s History Music Moment: Nettie Asberry

Nettie Asberry opened many doors in her lifetime, including her own. Her teaching and her activism left an indelible mark on the Northwest. Born in Leavenworth, Kansas, in 1865, the daughter of a plantation owner and one of his former slaves, she began taking piano lessons at the age of eight. By thirteen, she was composing her first miniatures. Thanks to the free tuition of the time, she attended the University of Kansas. Then, a month before her eighteenth birthday, she received a PhD from the Kansas Conservatory of Music and Elocution, becoming the first African-American woman to receive a doctorate in music. (Her diploma went missing for several decades, only to be rediscovered and briefly displayed in Tacoma’s Museum of African-American History, before being sold at auction prior to its closure in 2005.)