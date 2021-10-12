Marian crowns homecoming king and queen
Marian Catholic High School announced its 2021 Homecoming Court on Friday afternoon. Front, from left, are Grace Curnow, Charlotte Vinson, Elizabeth Snerr, Nathalie Nunez, and Taylor Walsh. Back, John Milosh, Jacob Fenstermaker, Michael Fellin, Walter Pavlik III, and Alexander Kokosky. The homecoming queen and king were crowned Saturday during halftime of the Marian Catholic Homecoming football game against Williams Valley. This year's king and queen are John Milosh and Grace Curnow. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
