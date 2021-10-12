CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Bucket-Hat Trend Is (Still) Going Nowhere

By Christian Allaire
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I have always been slightly terrified to experiment with hats (they are such a statement!), but to me there is nothing more intimidating than wearing a bucket hat. That brimmed shape—always tight fitted to the head—reminds me of hats I’d wear as a kid. There’s something slightly infantile to them, and wearing one as an adult, I’m always afraid that I look silly—as though I’m trying to recapture my youth or something. But for fall a number of celebrities have been wearing classic bucket hats, and I’m totally changing my tune.

