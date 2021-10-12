CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama gas prices saw some of the steepest rises last week

By William Thornton
AL.com
 7 days ago
Gas prices in Alabama are up more than 10 cents over the past week as fuel consumption around the globe continues to climb. According to AAA Alabama, the average price of a gallon of gas across the state was $3.01 Tuesday morning, up two cents from Monday and 12 cents higher than a week ago. That one week increase was the sixth highest among the states for that same period. But Alabama is paying significantly less than the national average of $3.27, the highest price since October 2014.

