Texas State

Texas Anti-Vaxxer Charged for Sending Vile Threats to Prominent Doc

By Kana Ruhalter
 7 days ago
A Texas man who allegedly threatened former Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen for her support of the COVID-19 vaccine has been charged in federal court, reports the Baltimore Sun. Scott Eli Harris, 51, sent terrorizing and viciously racist messages to Wen in July. “Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12-gauge promises I won’t,” Harris allegedly wrote. “I’m a 5th generation U.S. Army veteran and a sniper. I can’t wait for the shooting to start.” Harris was arrested in Texas and will have his first court appearance in the coming weeks.

www.thedailybeast.com

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

