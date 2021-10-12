CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Kalama must retain Jon Stanfill's services

Longview Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKalama needs to retain one of the hardest working City Council members we've ever had. Jon Stanfill brings a positive attitude to the council — something missing and very much needed these days. Jon listens to, and responds to, local citizens, and he does the research and makes informed votes.

