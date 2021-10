Crystal Ragland reached for what turned out to be a fake pistol just before Huntsville police shot and killed her two years ago, a federal judge ruled. Ragland, a 32-year-old Army veteran, was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder when police went to her apartment in west Huntsville on the morning of May 30, 2019. The officers were investigating 911 calls from a manager at Stadium Apartments who told police Ragland had been threatening neighbors with what police later learned was a fake gun.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO