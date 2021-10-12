CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

1 shot, killed by deputy after Anderson Co. chase

By Bethany Fowler
 7 days ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was shot and killed by an Anderson County deputy after a chase Tuesday afternoon.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 1:50 p.m. on Lee Street in Anderson.

Deputies said the suspect failed to stop in the stolen vehicle which started the chase.

The chase ended on Highway 8 at Interstate 85.

The sheriff’s department said deputies made a forcible stop using their patrol vehicle. Deputies went up to the red Camaro shouting commands, that’s when the suspect pulled out a gun.

According to the sheriff’s office, that’s when at least one deputy discharged their firearm striking the suspect at least one time.

“Exactly what, we don’t want to have to happen,” said Anderson County Sheriff, Chad McBride.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said all deputies are OK.

The coroner identified the man as 40-year-old Jonathan Zachary Combs of Anderson.

Bodycam footage as been given to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) as a part of the investigation.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

