Politics

Prosecutor requests suspended jail term for French minister - BFM TV

By Reuters
 7 days ago

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Prosecutors on Tuesday recommended that junior French Minister for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises Alan Griset be sentenced to a 10-12 months suspended jail term for omitting to declare assets, BFM TV reports.

The Paris Prosecutor also recommended Griset be handed a 30,000 euros fine, be declared ineligible for three years and forbidden from holding a ministerial position.

A court ruling is expected on Dec. 8.

Griset, 68, was summoned in court on Tuesday for "incomplete or false declaration of his patrimonial situation" and of "his interests".

This followed an investigation opened in November 2020, after a report from the High Authority for the Transparency of Public Life (HATVP), which collects asset declarations from members of the government.

The minister had failed to declare "financial participations held in a share savings plan (PEA), as well as the associated cash account” for an amount of 171,000 euros.

