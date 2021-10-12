CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Dear Frankie: Breaking Up is Hard to Do

By Publisher
thepostnewspaper.net
 10 days ago

A couple of months ago, my mom’s friend asked if her dog Rags could ride with us to the park. Before my mom and I picked up Rags, she said that I should be sure to introduce her to the other dogs. Honestly, she didn’t need to remind me. I know

thepostnewspaper.net

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Frankie

Frankie is looking for the perfect retirement home. This 13-year-old Yorkie would love some humans to worship the ground he walks on and carry him up and down the stairs (or wherever else he'd like to go)!. Frankie does well with other other dogs, cats, all humans gentle enough to...
PETS
Grazia

Dear Sophie: 'I Love My Boyfriend - But His Kids Are Hard Work'

I love my boyfriend… But his kids are hard work. Disclaimer: I’m not a trained relationship expert - so please, take any advice with a pinch of salt. Firstly, don’t you live in England? The home of boarding schools? OK, I’m only slightly joking. I went to three, and I was expelled from two. So make of that what you will.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Send It Away Saturday: Break up the set, break up the clutter

Feeling like you have to have all the parts of a collection can be a fast track to a cluttered house. Breaking up a set is a great way to keep only the things you love, want and need. Book of the month club was a genius marketing idea. The...
LIFESTYLE
WVNews

The break-up

My daughter Jordan broke up with her appendix last week. Her words, not mine. I’m not sure why the two were on the outs. I don’t know that they had ever argued before the legal separation took place. I’ve never disagreed with my appendix, nor have I battled my wisdom...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Geneva Woodruff Comments
Houston Chronicle

Make your life easier, do the hard thing

“It doesn't always feel easy to choose kindness, curiosity, authenticity or courage. And these things always make (life) easier.”. Nancy Perry, co-owner of Big Power Yoga in Houston, wrote that on her blog, and it slapped me in the face this week. She went on to offer this piece of...
HOUSTON, TX
goodmenproject.com

How to Break up With Someone

Breaking up is not easy. No matter the reason it is stressful. I was horrible with breakups. I broke up with my first boyfriend over the phone and then ignored him as if we never even were together. With my second boyfriend, I wanted to break up for 6 months and couldn’t find the courage to. I ended up dating him for a year, half of which I was just waiting for a good moment to break up. With my third boyfriend, I broke up in a very dry manner, over text, and blocked him immediately after.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
Daily Mail

'She's going to be single forever after this!' This Morning viewers ridicule woman claiming she's in love with a ghost - and that their 'relationship' is 'very emotionally driven'

This Morning viewers have mocked a woman after she claimed she's in love with a ghost called Eduardo. Singer-songwriter Brocarde, 38, from Oxfordshire, appeared on the ITV programme today to share how her 'relationship' - which she says is 'very feeling and emotional driven' - started. She recalled being first...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Pets
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Struggling To Hide 'Bloated Body' After Pregnancy? Duchess Tried Hard Using These As Cover [Report]

Meghan Markle is suspected of hiding her post-pregnancy body by using unflattering, baggy clothes to soften her silhouette. After getting spotted by paparazzi in New York City, a report talked about how the Duchess of Sussex is trying so hard to cover up and hide her figure using strategically picked outfits. However, some of the publications have claimed that Meghan has epically failed to hide anything from the public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
southernthing.com

Watch this alligator climb a fence and then be afraid. Be very afraid.

We've seen the videos of alligators wandering up to homes and even ringing doorbells but until now we thought we were relatively safe inside our homes. Here are some of the strangest things y'all have received while trick-or-treating. October 26 | 2018. When we all think of trick-or-treating treats we...
ANIMALS
Washington Post

A couple died of covid, leaving five children behind. A relative says people called their deaths ‘fake news.’

Two days after arriving at a Fredericksburg, Va., hospital with covid-19 in September, Misty Mitchem was put on a ventilator. Another two days later, she died. Misty’s husband, Kevin Mitchem, got the news as he arrived at a separate hospital with an unshakable cough. He also had covid-19, and within a week or so he couldn’t breathe on his own, Kevin’s younger brother, Mike Mitchem, told The Washington Post.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Man who mocked his Tinder date for serving him 'raw' steak is roasted by TikTok users who point out the meat is a 'perfect' medium-rare

A man who complained his Tinder date served him a 'raw' steak has become the butt of his own joke after people pointed out that it's a 'perfect' medium-rare. TikTok user @thewaterboy, who is believed to live in Florida, went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this month when he shared a video mocking the homemade dinner, including a close-up of the steak in question.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

Trevor Jones Dies: ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Contestant Was 34

Trevor Jones, a contestant on Millionaire Matchmaker who also appeared on CNBC’s The Profit, has died at 34 years of age, according to his friend and business partner Travis Lubinsky. Lubinsky said Jones died on October 9, “from a sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event.” According to the Mayo Clinic, “Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls…People who have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome usually have overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin.” Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, according to the clinic, “can cause the walls of your blood vessels, intestines...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Taunts Kody: You'll Never Be Happy, Dude! Not Ever!

You know the saying about how the best things come to those who wait?. Well, Meri Brown is here with an important variation. She believes nothing good ever comes to those who sit around and wait to find out what might come next, as opposed to appreciating all they already possess.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Texas mother-of-two delivers her own baby in a gas station BATHROOM after assuming she just urgently needed to use the toilet

A Texas woman gave birth in a gas station bathroom stall after assuming her stomach discomfort was just an urge to use the toilet. Kaitlyn Fullerton, 22, and her husband Sergio Mancera, 24, were excitedly awaiting the arrival of their second child this summer but assumed they still had some time left while driving home from Victoria to Houston.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy