Our decisions determine our destiny

 10 days ago

For those who occasionally think about how to maintain and increase the spiritual aspects of your life, we must consider that our decisions are directly associated with accomplishing our destiny. I have thought about this for many years and have come to the conclusion that desire is one of the most

harlanenterprise.net

LIVING ON PURPOSE: Our decisions determine our destiny

For those who occasionally think about how to maintain and increase the spiritual aspects of your life, we must consider that our decisions are directly associated with accomplishing our destiny. I have thought about this for many years and have come to the conclusion that desire is one of the most critical steps for knowing God. If we have a passionate and unwavering dedication to accomplish something, we have built a solid foundation for the other steps that will follow. However, without fervent enthusiasm, our vision will remain a whim. When it comes to drawing nearer to our Creator, we will discover this is the most difficult challenge we will ever face. Why is it so hard to walk with Christ? One reason is that having a personal relationship with him includes surrendering our control so that he can possess and control us. It’s one thing to work toward such things as weight loss, exercise, or training for a sport as we are only in a battle against our bodies to succeed. Granted, these are serious challenges but when we become obsessed with advancing into God, we will face resistance from our old nature, the need to renew our mind, and a hostile devil who hates us and does not want us to be victorious.
WEIGHT LOSS
meaws.com

Telling our family histories

As we celebrate LGBTQ History Month, it is important to remember our families’ place in history DANA RUDOLPH | Contributing WriterMombian.com October is LGBTQ History Month, and I could write — as I have in the past — about the long history of LGBTQ parents, arguably going back to Sappho (7th-6th century BCE) and Alexander the Great (4th century BCE).
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Telegram

Greening our home and planet is our responsibility

Recent editions of the Telegram and Monroe News printed a column by Chuck Milliken. He is the same person who recently penned a warning about all the Taliban in our midst. In the column, everything GREEN was declared either scary or nonexistent. Green energy like wind power and solar panels are, well, sort of ridiculed. So I will not try to answer the sweeping denunciation of climate change, etc. I leave that to the scientists. Instead I will walk you through our campus where you can see:
ENVIRONMENT

