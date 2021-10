Friendswood’s Reagan Rudolph made history on Friday when she became the first female to not only suit up for the Mustangs football team, but also the first to score a point in a varsity game when she nailed the final extra point in Friendswood’s 28-3 win over La Porte. Congrats to both Reagan and the Mustangs, who have won three straight and have worked back into the playoff chase.

FRIENDSWOOD, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO