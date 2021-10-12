Deutsche Bank Downgrades Altice USA, Charter Citing Competitive Environment
Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft downgraded Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $22, down from $40, implying 25% upside. Cable stocks over the past few years have enjoyed a favorable environment, Kraft noted. The stocks benefitted from strong broadband subscriber growth, a relaxed competitive environment, margin expansion from product mix shift and pricing power, and declining capital intensity as network investment needs remained relatively stable.markets.businessinsider.com
