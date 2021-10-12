CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Deutsche Bank Downgrades Altice USA, Charter Citing Competitive Environment

By Anusuya Lahiri
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft downgraded Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $22, down from $40, implying 25% upside. Cable stocks over the past few years have enjoyed a favorable environment, Kraft noted. The stocks benefitted from strong broadband subscriber growth, a relaxed competitive environment, margin expansion from product mix shift and pricing power, and declining capital intensity as network investment needs remained relatively stable.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Makes History on the NYSE

It was a historic day for cryptocurrencies on the New York Stock Exchange as the Proshares Bitcoin Strategy ETF began trading. Simeon Hyman, a global investment strategist at ProShares, joined Cheddar to talk about bringing the first bitcoin-linked futures ETF to market in the U.S. He noted that while bitcoin can be volatile, "it can be a valuable diversifier in a portfolio" at the right size.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Altice Usa#Price Action#Altice Usa Inc#Atus#Chtr
Business Insider

Littelfuse To Buy Carling For $315 Mln Cash

(RTTNews) - Electronic components maker Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) on Wednesday said it agreed to buy Carling Technologies, Inc. for $315 million in cash. Privately owned Carling Technologies provides switching, circuit protection, and power distribution technologies, primarily to on-/off-highway vehicle, marine and datacom/telecom infrastructure markets. It has annual sales of about 170 million.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Mizuho cut QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) price target from $180 to $165. QUALCOMM shares fell 0.3% to $132.13 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) from $175 to $188. Celanese shares rose 0.4% to close at $164.61 on Tuesday. JP Morgan lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc....
STOCKS
Business Insider

ZASH And Vinco Ventures Reposition Management Teams Across All ZASH Companies

The movement of the record date for the spin off of Cryptyde, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vinco Ventures, is intended to allow for the spin off to be a tax free exchange and all dividend shares will be free trading at the time of dividend, which the company believes will create the greatest shareholder value for current Vinco shareholders.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Business Insider

SIXT Sees Significantly Higher Q3 Results, Raises FY21 View; Stock Climbs

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sixt SE (SIXGF.PK) were gaining around 6 percent in German trading after the car rental company on Wednesday raised fiscal 2021 forecast again as it sees significantly higher third-quarter earnings, above market estimates. For the third quarter, preliminary Group earnings before taxes or EBT was around...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Former SEC Trading and Markets Director Brett Redfearn Joins Securitize Leadership Team

Prior to joining Securitize, Redfearn served as Director of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Trading and Markets, where he oversaw initiatives critical to the efficient and fair functioning of the trading markets and protection of investors. He also previously served in a variety of capital markets leadership roles for J.P. Morgan and, most recently, Coinbase.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares surged 39.8% to close at $2.25 on Tuesday after surging 18% on Monday. Kaival Brands Innovations recently announced plans to launch distribution of its products in the U.K. Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) gained 26% to settle at $10.70. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings,...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Bitcoin Futures ETF Sees Biggest Ever 'Day One' With $1B In 'Natural' Volume

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE:BITO) made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, closing 4.65% higher at a price of $41.94 per share. What Happened: The fund made history, not just for being the first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund to trade in the U.S., but also for recording the highest ever “natural” day one trading volume.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Fitch analyst says Apollo provided more clarity on Athene integration

Fitch analyst Dafina Dunmore said Apollo Global Management caught Wall Street's attention on Tuesday when it projected it'll double its assets under management to $1 trillion and also provided specifics about the benefits of its pending combination with insurance annuities specialist Athene Holding Ltd. . "A one trillion number is hard to ignore...also the stock has had somewhat of a discount because of a lack of understanding of the synergies with Athene," Dunmore told MarketWatch. Apollo provided clarity on the economics of its relationship with Athene going forward, including the benefits of charging origination fees on the total amount...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

The SPAC frenzy has cooled. But adtech company Innovid just got a $50 million vote of confidence in its deal to go public.

This story requires our BI Prime membership. To read the full article, simply click here to claim your deal and get access to all exclusive Business Insider PRIME content. Video adtech company Innovid, which plans to go public later this quarter by merging with the special-purpose acquisition company ION Acquisition Corp. 2, said Wednesday it had raised an additional $50 million.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

2 Downgraded Bank Stocks to Avoid

The banking sector has made an impressive comeback this year on the back of rising financial and capital market activities amid bullish market sentiment. However, Wall Street analysts expect Morgan Stanley (MS) and U.S. Bancorp (USB) to underperform their peers in the coming weeks, arguing that the current valuation of these stocks looks unreasonable. Read on.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Crypto exchange Bakkt, owned by ICE, falls in trade debut on NYSE

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. , the digital asset marketplace that was launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange , fell on Monday in its first day trading, down around 2%. Its debut on the ICE-owned NYSE marks the consummation of its merger with special purpose acquisition corp, or SPAC, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings , which it combined with in a deal with an enterprise value of about $2.1 billion. SPACs are companies that raise funds by going public and then acquire a business or businesses. VPC is backed by Chicago-based Victory Park Capital. Bakkt is headed Gavin Michael who was head of technology for Citigroup Inc.'s global consumer bank.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy