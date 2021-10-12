Jason Noble, CFP, RICP, Joins Prime Capital Investment Advisors

Prime Capital Investment Advisors (PCIA) is pleased to announce Jason Noble, CFP®, RICP®, of Charleston, S.C., has joined the firm. Noble’s addition establishes a new presence in the Charleston market for PCIA. With nearly two decades of financial services experience, Noble is excited to bring his skills and expertise to the PCIA team. He is committed to serving the needs of hard-working families, pre-retirees, retirees and business owners and helping them develop strategies that propel them toward their financial and retirement goals.