Trex Stock Slips After Downgrade From Baird

By Akanksha
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaird analyst Timothy Wojs downgraded Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to Neutral from Outperform and lowered the price target to $108 (implying an upside of 14.7%) from $116. Decking channel checks suggest sell-through demand will be slower in Q3 and Q4, driven by a combination of material and labor constraints, tougher compares, inflation and seasonality, Wojs notes.

