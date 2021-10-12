DWR Tips For Quail Hunting In Northeastern Utah

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reminds the public that prized 2022 sportsman permits will be accepting submissions starting Wednesday, October 20th. Individuals can apply for permits on the DWR website or over the phone by calling the DWR Vernal Office. To be included in the permit drawing, you must submit your phone application by 5 p.m. or online application no later than 11 p.m. on November 10th, with results from the drawing being announced on or before November 17th. Applicants may apply for as many species as desired, but only one sportsman permit is offered for each of the following species: bison, black bear, buck deer, buck pronghorn, bull elk, bull moose, desert bighorn sheep, mountain goat, Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, and wild turkey. This year, two sportsman permits will be offered for cougars — one for the 2021-2022 season and one for the 2022-2023 season. “If you draw a sportsman permit,” shares DWR Wildlife Licensing Coordinator Lindy Varney, “you can hunt on almost every unit in Utah that’s open to hunting the species you drew a permit for. Also, the season dates are much longer, so you’ll have more time to scout different places to harvest an animal. It’s the hunt of a lifetime.”

VERNAL, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO