Utah State

DWR Tips For Quail Hunting In Northeastern Utah

basinnow.com
 10 days ago

The General Quail Hunting Season is approaching and the Division of Wildlife Resources has a message specific to the Uintah Basin. “In northeastern

basinnow.com

930 AM KMPT

Important Hunting Season Tips from Bitterroot National Forest

With archery season winding down and the general rifle season on the way, Bitterroot National Forest Public Information Officer Tod McKay offers some important common sense safety tips for those visiting the forest. “The first thing we want to remind people about is that requirement that during general rifle season...
HOBBIES
CBS 42

Quail hunting season kicks off at Selwood Farm

ALPINE, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s hunting season! In Alabama, quail hunting season 2021-2022 runs from Nov. 6 through Feb. 28. But on the Selwood Farm, a licensed hunting reserve, the season has already begun. CBS 42’s Landon Wexler visited the reserve to get a feel for what it takes to hunt, the appeal of hunting […]
ALPINE, AL
KSLTV

DWR biologists remove mass of string from southern Utah deer

PAROWAN, Utah — A mule deer in southern Utah was “stringing” the blues before wildlife crews cut what they believe was a hammock from its antlers. Biologists with the Utah Divison of Wildlife Resources removed the massive tangle of string from the mature mule deer buck in southern Utah last week.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utah DWR: What happens if you’re bit by a rabid animal?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you’re heading out to the wilderness soon, you’ll likely encounter wildlife. What happens if a rabid animal scratches or bites you?. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) and the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported a few recent incidents involving rabid wildlife. Officials are offering tips on what to do in the unlikely event you’ve had contact with rabid animals.
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

Utah Wildlife Board approves new Bear Lake and Willard Bay fishing regulations and changes some hunting regulations – Cache Valley Daily

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Wildlife Board approved a few changes to fishing regulations, and some lifetime hunting regulations during its September 30th public meeting. Fishing recommendations for 2022 include changes to some fishing regulations for Bear Lake and Willard Bay. The board removed the regulation of the two-fish...
UTAH STATE
midutahradio.com

DWR To Start Taking Hunting Permit Applications Next Week

(Salt Lake City, UT) — Utah hunters will need to circle October 20th on their calendars. The Division of Wildlife Resources will start taking applications for the 2022 sportsman hunting permits next week. DWR says hunters can apply for as many species as they would like. Applications will need to be submitted by November 10th.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
castlecountryradio.com

What hunters should expect during the 2021 pheasant and quail hunts

Many upland game and waterfowl hunts are already underway across Utah. The general-season pheasant and quail hunts open Nov. 6. If you are planning to target either of these birds this fall, here is what you should know. Pheasant (ring-necked) populations around the state. Utah’s general pheasant hunting season runs...
ANIMALS
Morning Sun

Emergency doctor shares tips for safe hunting in Michigan

Dr. Alan Lazzara combined his love of hunting deer, turkey and squirrels with his work as an emergency medicine doctor to research hunting safety. The results of the study are timely with bow season underway in Michigan and deer firearms season a month away for the 700,000 hunters in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
lakecountybanner.com

4 Essential Safety Tips for Night Hunting

It’s easy to understand the appeal of night hunting. You get the opportunity to hunt wildlife you can’t spot during the day. However, danger comes hand in hand with darkness, and it becomes amplified when you bring weapons along. Here are four essential safety tips for night hunting. Never Hunt...
HOBBIES
ABC 4

DWR shares Utah’s hunting laws for a safe and successful season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With hunting season in full swing, it’s more important than ever to be aware of hunting laws and avoid animal poaching. Utah’s general season deer hunt, which is arguably the state’s most popular hunt, starts on October 23,. that’s why the Utah Division of Wildlife...
UTAH STATE
cedarcityutah.com

‘The hunt of a lifetime’: DWR announces application dates for ‘most prized’ hunting permit

SALT LAKE CITY — The time to apply for sportsman permits is coming up soon. According to a press release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the sportsman permits are among Utah’s “most prized hunting permits.” Utahns can begin submitting applications for the 2022 sportsman permits on Oct. 20 on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website or over the phone by calling the nearest DWR regional office.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

DWR agents free buck deer from stringy ‘headdress’

PAROWAN, Utah, Oct. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Agents with the Division of Wildlife Resources rescued a buck deer last week, and traded out a sight-blocking hammock headdress for a sleeker GPS collar. “Last week, we received reports of a mature mule deer buck in the town of Parowan with...
PAROWAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Utah DWR reminds hunters application period for prized permits approaches

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding hunters the time to apply for Utah’s most prized hunting permits is quickly approaching. “Utahns can begin submitting applications for the 2022 sportsman permits on Oct. 20,” the Utah DWR said in...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Utah DWR accepting hunting applications later this month

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced Utahns will be able to apply for a sportsman hunting permit starting on October 20. The DWR says Utahns may apply for as many species as they’d like, but only one sportsman permit is offered for the following species: bison, black bear, buck deer, buck pronghorn, bull elk, bull moose, desert bighorn sheep, mountain goat, wild turkey and rocky mountain big sheep. Two permits will be offered for cougars, one for the 2021-22 season and another for the 2022-23 season.
UTAH STATE
basinnow.com

DWR Reminds Public About Sportsman Permits

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reminds the public that prized 2022 sportsman permits will be accepting submissions starting Wednesday, October 20th. Individuals can apply for permits on the DWR website or over the phone by calling the DWR Vernal Office. To be included in the permit drawing, you must submit your phone application by 5 p.m. or online application no later than 11 p.m. on November 10th, with results from the drawing being announced on or before November 17th. Applicants may apply for as many species as desired, but only one sportsman permit is offered for each of the following species: bison, black bear, buck deer, buck pronghorn, bull elk, bull moose, desert bighorn sheep, mountain goat, Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, and wild turkey. This year, two sportsman permits will be offered for cougars — one for the 2021-2022 season and one for the 2022-2023 season. “If you draw a sportsman permit,” shares DWR Wildlife Licensing Coordinator Lindy Varney, “you can hunt on almost every unit in Utah that’s open to hunting the species you drew a permit for. Also, the season dates are much longer, so you’ll have more time to scout different places to harvest an animal. It’s the hunt of a lifetime.”
VERNAL, UT
Summit Daily News

White River National Forest offers hunting tips as season begins in Colorado

Each year as the weather turns and golden leaves are replaced with dazzling white snow, the start of rifle hunting season quickly follows. This year, Colorado’s first rifle elk season begins Saturday, Oct. 16, and will end Wednesday, Oct. 20. This means many Summit County hunters will be making their way to the White River National Forest and the western part of Colorado to set up camp.
COLORADO STATE
castlecountryradio.com

Apply for Utah’s most prized hunting permits, starting Oct. 20

Sportsman permits are among Utah’s most prized hunting permits, and the time to apply for one is coming up soon. Utahns can begin submitting applications for the 2022 sportsman permits <https://wildlife.utah.gov/sportsman-permits.html> on Oct. 20. You can apply for permits on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website <https://www.utah-hunt.com/(S(v2px3p452fxxmp2cktltlbqr))/default.aspx?_ga=2.116319750.1880547190.1570469434-840525915.1553028353> or over the phone by calling the nearest DWR regional office <https://wildlife.utah.gov/about-us/contact-dwr.html>. To be included in.
UTAH STATE

