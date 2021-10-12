$16 million worth of meth seized in Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations seized over $16 million in methamphetamine at the Pharr International Bridge.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, officers stopped a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico. After the use of non-intrusive imaging and screening from the canine team, officers physically inspected the vehicle and discovered 468 packages of methamphetamine, according to a news release from CBP.

According to the release, the total weight of the methamphetamine was 1,179.47 pounds, a street value of approximately $16,512,400.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized, and the case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Homeland Security Investigations.

On Aug. 20, CBP officers in Pharr officers made a similar discovery when they found 1,202.62 pounds in a tractor-trailer, also valued at over $16 million.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.