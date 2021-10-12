CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
ValleyCentral

$16 million worth of meth seized in Pharr

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OPdHM_0cP3LWcD00

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations seized over $16 million in methamphetamine at the Pharr International Bridge.

Texas man shoots officer, woman and child

On Saturday, Oct. 9, officers stopped a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico. After the use of non-intrusive imaging and screening from the canine team, officers physically inspected the vehicle and discovered 468 packages of methamphetamine, according to a news release from CBP.

According to the release, the total weight of the methamphetamine was 1,179.47 pounds, a street value of approximately $16,512,400.

Early morning burglaries target San Benito restaurants

The narcotics and vehicle were seized, and the case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Homeland Security Investigations.

On Aug. 20, CBP officers in Pharr officers made a similar discovery when they found 1,202.62 pounds in a tractor-trailer, also valued at over $16 million.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 3

Related
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol Agents and law enforcement discover 39 harbored migrants

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents, and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in Peñitas, Texas suspected of harboring illegally present migrants. The agency’s news release said 26 migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador were found in a run-down house with limited access to basic […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested for assault in Brownsville, bond set at $1 million

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police and the U.S. Marshals Taskforce arrested Amado Martinez Jr. on charges of aggravated assault causing bodily injury on Monday, according to a press release from Brownsville Police Department. On Sep. 15, Brownsville PD responded to an assault call at 2426 Barnard Rd., where they found a woman lying on […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Search warrant on Brownsville house uncovers drugs and firearms

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Saturday the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office issued a search warrant for a home in Brownsville. According to a social media post by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, CCSO, the Special Investigations Unit & SWAT along with Brownsville Police and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the search warrant. Sheriff Garza said a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo man kills Mission man in Louisiana

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two RGV men were involved in an incident that left one dead in Louisiana. According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mission resident Jose Mosqueda, 29, was found dead from a gunshot in Sulpher, Louisiana on Oct. 9. Detectives spoke with Hidalgo resident Oscar Lucero, 34, who said the […]
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Cbp#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Second suspect wanted for Mission murder

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is searching for another suspect of a fatal shooting. HCSO identified 27-year-old Obed Pena as a second suspect of a murder that took place last week in Mission. Deputies responded to a disturbance of gunshots being fired North of the 6 Mile Line on Bentsen Palm […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen mother, man charged in 2017 death of baby girl

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mother and a man are facing charges for the murder of a baby girl in Harlingen in 2017. On Monday, Samantha Gonzalez, 32, and Jorge Abundez, 33, were formally arraigned for the 2017 murder of Katalina Castaneda, a two-year-old child. The pair were charged in September for capital murder […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County: 5 new COVID-related deaths, all were unvaccinated

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported five new COVID-19 related deaths. All five individuals were not vaccinated, according to a news release from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The individuals ranged in age from their 30s to 50s. This raises the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the county to […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

71-year-old man sentenced for child indecency

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man plead guilty and was sentenced to prison for child indecency. Jose Maria Medrano, 71, was sentenced for inappropriately touched children on several different occasions before they made an outcry. Medrano was sentenced to 20 years in prison for four counts of Indecency with a Child by Contact, by […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Body of Harlingen soldier brought home

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body of a Harlingen native serving in the U.S. Army that died during a military vehicle accident at Fort Bragg in North Carolina has returned home. Tuesday, the family gathered to receive Pfc. Patrick Hernandez, 30. Hernandez died on Monday, Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. in a Humvee accident on […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen to hold drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen, along with several agencies, will be holding a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Harlingen Convention Center. The City of Harlingen paired with Valley Baptist Medical Center Harlingen, South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and the Harlingen […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville business owner hopeful about border reopening

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In less than a month land borders will reopen across the Rio Grande Valley. It is a glimmer of hope for a small business owner, who is cautiously optimistic about the future. Of the 14 fabric shops that once operated in the downtown Brownsville area, El Conquistador is the only one […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Four men arrested in connection to Mission murder

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials have arrested four men in connection to a shooting death that took place near Mission. On Saturday, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) announced the men were charged in the murder of Leonardo Veliz, 22, who was shot along with a 21-year-old man, near 6 Mile Line Road and […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

1K+
Followers
598
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy